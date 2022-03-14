Michigan Dunes NSDAR to meet March 19
Michigan Dunes Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a meeting at noon on Saturday, March 19 West Michigan Research Station St., 5185 N. Oceana Drive in Hart. There will be an installation of new members, a potluck and a drink program.
The program is from Peterson Farms, titled Who We Are & What Our Community Impact Programs Are Patricia Parson R&D senior supervisor at Peterson Farms will give a presentation on what Peterson Farms does and its community impact programs.
RSVP to Shannon Larson by emailing belladonna315@hotmail.com
LHS Choir, Drama Club present ‘Les Misérables’ March 17-20
The Ludington High School Drama Club and the LHS Choir have teamed up to present a joint concert version of “Les Misérables” at Peterson Auditorium.
The production opens at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, with performances at the same time on Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.
“Les Misérables” will conclude on Sunday, March 20 with a 2 p.m. performance.
Tickets are $5 for general admission, or $3 for students and seniors.
The production is being overseen by Christine Plummer, director, and Elliot Plummer, choir director.
Charity Sew to meet Thursday
Charity Sew, a monthly program focused on providing home-sewn goods to local facilities to enhance services to their clients, continues to meet on the third Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville. The group will again construct full-size and travel pillowcases for Hospice and COVE at the March 15 session. Fabrics and pre-cut kits, patterns and sewing supplies will be available but participants can bring their own in addition to their sewing machine. Kits can be picked up to sew at home. One need not attend the entire session. Extra sewing machines can be made available for those not able to bring their own.
Bag lunches are welcome but a meal is available through the center by calling (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Masking is required. For more information about the workshop or to reserve a machine call Norma at (231) 757-2315.