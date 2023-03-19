Scottville Optimist Club offers Spring Sweepstakes
The Scottville Optimist Club is hosting an online fundraiser called Spring Sweepstakes to support the youth and community of Mason County.
The sweepstakes gives the community an opportunity to donate and enter to win great prizes now until April 11.
For $10 per entry, the prizes will help the winners get ready for warmer temperatures.
The first-place prize is a set of two foldable e-bikes. They will provide the winner and a friend some fun and easy riding. Plus, these fold up to fit in a car so they can be taken on the go. Other features include speeds up to 15.5 mph, three speed modes, and built-it lights. The value of the set is $1,200.
The second-place prize is an inflatable stand up paddle board kit that has everything needed to enjoy time on the water. The kit includes a quality board, pump, paddle and carrying backpack, and is donated by Paddle Sports Warehouse. It’s valued at $530.
The third-place prize is a $300 gift card to Cottage Works. This allows the winner pick what they’d like from the local retailer.
The Spring Sweepstakes is hosted online at https://scottville-optimist-club.betterworld.org/giveaways/spring-sweepstakes.
All proceeds from the Spring Sweepstakes support Scottville Optimist Club.
Senior center plans Ark Encounter trip
The Ludington Senior Center is taking a new motorcoach trip Sept. 18-22, 2023, to experience the Ark Encounter, the Creation Museum, sites in Cincinnati, and a riverboat cruise on the Ohio River. Four nights’ lodging and eight meals are included, and travelers will leave from the Ludington Senior Center. The cost is $649 (double occupancy), and a $75 deposit is required upon registering. For more information, call the senior center at 231-845-6841.
Community invited to Lenten Brunch March 28
Pentwater’s Centenary United Women of Faith invite all community members to their annual Lenten Brunch, which will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 28 in the church’s Fellowship Hall at 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater across from the Pentwater Post Office. Guest speaker Rev. Sue Beckman will present “It’s about my Father.” Beckman is formerly the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church and is currently active with The Ladder Community Center in Shelby.
RSVP by March 23 by calling (231) 869-5900 or by emailing pentwaterumc@gmail.com.