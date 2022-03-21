Fin & Feather Club to hold CPL class April 8-9
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a CPL Class on April 8 and 9 at the Fin & Feather Clubhouse, 3276 Darr Road, Scottville. The cost is $100 for non-members and $50 for club members. The class runs on April 8 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and all day on April 9. Registration is required. Sign up by calling Jim at (231) 907-8330 in order to take the class.
PoWeR! Book Bags build set for April 13, volunteers needed
PoWeR! Book Bags Bags will host a from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, April 13 at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. Volunteers are needed.
For more information contact Kathy Bromley at (231) 510-5410.
Ludington Senior Center to host Badger Bash March 23
The Ludington Senior Center is hosting a land cruise starring the SS Badger on Wednesday, March 23. Festivities at the center will begin at 11:30 a.m., with a history and information about the Badger, her cruises and opportunities for part-time employment.
Public comment sought at Rural Transportation Planning meeting today
The West Michigan Rural Regional Transportation Task Force (Region 14), which is responsible for rural transportation planning in Lake, Mason, Muskegon, Newaygo and Oceana counties, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process, project selection and amendments at the regional level.
The planning and project selection process includes projects being amended in the existing Fiscal Year 2020-23 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) and projects being selected for the Fiscal Year 2023-26 STIP.
The STIP lists federally funded transportation projects that are located outside metropolitan planning organization boundaries and is developed in a cooperative effort between federal, state, and local officials and serves as the final link in the transportation planning process. Its primary purpose is to identify transportation programs and projects to be funded with federal aid in accordance with federal law and regulations. This plan is an outline of the transportation needs of the State of Michigan for the next four years.
A public comment period is scheduled at the 2 p.m. meeting today at the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission, 316 Morris Ave., Suite 340, Muskegon.
Meeting materials will be made available on the event calendar at www.wmsrdc.org.