Charity Sew to meet April 18
The April meeting of Charity Sew will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The project of the month will be children’s quilts for the Mason County Rural Fire Authority and/or the Red Cross. A quilt can comfort a child experiencing trauma due to a fire. Most supplies and some fabrics will be available, but participants are welcome to bring their own. Loaner sewing machines are available. Participants are not required to attend the entire session.
Those wishing to reserve a meal should call the senior center at (231) 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on the day of the session. The senior center can be entered from the parking lot behind the building.
For more information, call Norma at (231) 757-2315.
Disabled American Vets to meet April 4
There will be a Disabled American Veterans meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at the West Shore Community College building at 400 River St. in Manistee.
The WSCC building is at the corner of River and Maple Street. There is on-street parking. Everyone interested in the DAV Chapter is welcome to attend. For more information, call (231) 510-9088 or visit www.DAV43.com.
LACA announces teen ukulele workshops starting in April
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is excited to announce two upcoming ukulele workshops for seventh- through 12th-grade students in the Ludington area. The beginner teen ukulele workshop, led by Meredith Hanson, will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesdays — April 4, 11, 18 and 25.
A workshop for beginner and intermediate teen ukulele players will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. May 2, 9, 16, and 23.
Registration is $40 per student.
The beginner workshop is designed for students who are new to the ukulele. Hanson will teach students how to hold the ukulele and tune their instrument, as well as appropriate finger positions for at least three chords, and two strumming patterns. Beginner songs will be introduced and practiced as a group.
The beginner/intermediate workshop is for students who have completed the first workshop or who already know the basics that workshop teaches. Hanson will introduce five to 10 chords, new strumming patterns, and fingerpicking. Intermediate songs will be practiced as a group.
Hanson is a Ludington native who returned to the area in 2018 and started the Ludington Ukes for adult musicians. She has been playing the ukulele for 11 years and is excited to work with young people through these workshops.
Students should bring their own ukulele or contact LACA about borrowing an instrument. Space is limited, so interested students are encouraged to register early.
For more information or to register, visit the LACA website at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or contact the center at (231) 845-2787.