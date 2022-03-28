Congressional Art Competition now underway
U.S. Rep Bill Huizenga has announced the start of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for high school students across Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
“Students across West Michigan have a history of creating and designing incredible works of art for the Congressional Art Competition,” Huizenga said. “People from around the country and across the globe will view what the talented 2nd District students bring to life. With this year marking the 40th anniversary of the Congressional Art Competition, I look forward to seeing students showcase their artistic ability and soar to even greater heights.”
All original entries should be submitted to Congressman Huizenga’s Office in Grandville. Entries are limited to one per student. The deadline to submit art is 5 p.m. on Monday, April 18.
The submissions will be reviewed by a panel of local art and design professionals. The top 12 student artists will be invited to attend a reception here in West Michigan where the winner will be announced on May 2.
The winning piece will be displayed in the “Cannon Tunnel” that connects the U.S. Capitol and the Cannon House Office Building. The winning artist will also have the opportunity to attend a national meeting of student artists in Washington, D.C. The second and third place artists will have their work put on display in Huizenga’s Grandville Office.
The rules for the 2022 Congressional Art Competition can be found here. All questions regarding the competition, submitting a piece of art, or to arrange dropping off art, can be directed to Presley in Huizenga’s Grandville Office. The office can be reached by calling (616) 570-0917.
People Fund grant letters of interest due April 1
The Great Lakes Energy People Fund is accepting letters of interest and grant applications from nonprofit organizations throughout its service area for the spring grant cycle. Letters of interest are due by April 1. If the letter of interest is approved, the applicant can then submit a grant application by April 15. All letters and applications are accepted through an online grant application portal that can be found at www.gtlakes.com/people-fund.
Great Lakes Energy members support the People Fund by agreeing to have their bill rounded up to the nearest whole dollar amount. That extra change is then pooled with other People Fund participants and returned to the community through grants to nonprofit, charitable organizations that provide humanitarian, educational or community development services within the cooperative’s 26-county service area. Since 1999, the People Fund Program has awarded more than $4 million in grants to charitable and community organizations to help them better the lives of residents in local communities. The People Fund awarded more than $389,000 in grants in 2021.
Nonprofits that serve communities located in the Great Lakes Energy service area are eligible to apply. More information about the People Fund program, including organization and grant eligibility criteria and lists of recent grant recipients, is available online.
Letters of interest are due by April 1, with applications due by April 15. Another grant opportunity will be available in October.
Presentation by Gourmet Mushrooms Wednesday at Scottville Senior Center
The Scottville Area Senior Center will host a Lunch & Learn presentation featuring the Gourmet Mushrooms factory in Scottville at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday at 140 S. Main St.
Joe Sanna, research assistant, will talk about the complicated process of growing mushrooms under sterile conditions in a factory setting. He will describe the types of mushrooms they grow, how they market and sell them throughout the U.S., and where they are available locally.
Lunch at the senior center is at 11:45 a.m. and is free for those attending presentation. Call (231) 757-4705 no later than Tuesday to reserve a space as seating is limited.
Ludington Senior Center to host group birthday ‘Funcheon’
The Ludington Senior Center will host a fun group birthday luncheon on Wednesday, March 30 as way to get together, meet new friends and celebrate March birthdays. The luncheon part begins at 11:30 a.m. with a lasagna meal. The cost is $5, or $3 for birthday celebrants. The fun part will be birthday cake and karaoke. Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 to make a reservation.