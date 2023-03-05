Ludington Area Catholic Lenten Fish Fry continues
Ludington Area Catholic School is hosting its annual Lenten Fish Fry each Friday night during the Lenten season.
The fish fry continues 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Fridays, March 10 and 17, at the school, 700 Bryant Road, Ludington.
Spring clean-up for Amber Township residents is May 6
Amber Township’s annual spring clean-up event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road.
The clean-up will be held on the north side of the Town Hall parking lot.
No tires, paint, hazardous waste, yard waste, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted. The township will also not accept commercial refuse.
Items must be bagged, boxed or bundled.
Metal products must be separated for the Padnos container.
Recycling material needs to be taken to Waste Reduction.
Residents are asked not to leave any garbage on the grounds before 8 a.m.or after noon on the day of the clean-up.
Amber Township’s clean-up day is for township residents only.
Mason County GOP to meet Tuesday
The regular monthly meeting of the Mason County Republican Executive Committee will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave. The public is welcome to attend.
FiveCAP offering free tax preparation, e-filing help
FiveCAP offers free tax preparation assistance to low-income residents of Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.
Even those who aren’t required to file a tax return, you may qualify for tax credits and get money back from home heating, property tax, or earned income tax credits.
Call the local FiveCAP office for an appointment where trained staff will prepare taxes and e-file them for direct submission. In preparation, the following documents are needed:
• any W-2 and/or 1099 forms;
• year-end statement for those who receive Social Security benefits;
• year-end and quarterly statements for those who receive SSI benefits;
• family independence statements from the Department of Health & Human Services;
• child support statements;
• unemployment benefit statements;
• any other statements for income received in 2022;
• heating costs from Nov. 1, 2021, to Oct. 30, 2022;
• property tax statements for summer and winter, with state equalized value; and
• birthdays and Social Security numbers for filers and any dependents.
To schedule an appointment for tax preparation in Mason County, call the FiveCAP office in Scottville at (231) 757-3785.