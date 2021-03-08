Pentwater Women’s Club to meet March 12
The Pentwater Women’s Club will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 12. The speaker will be Kent County Family Court Judge Patricia Gardner, who will present the efforts to change family dynamics and help children of abuse, victims of sex-trafficking and juveniles who have committed crimes.
Virtual job fair March 18
Michigan Works West Central is partnering with several local employers to host its next virtual job fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. Area job-seekers are encouraged to register today for their guaranteed interview at the virtual event.
Those looking for work or looking to change employers can select their interview time and preferred employer at www.michworkswc.org/virtualjobfairs.
All of Michigan Works West Central’s virtual job fairs provide job-seekers the opportunity to speak directly with employers about their skills and qualifications, while learning more about available job openings. Some employers offer video-conferencing interviews, while others conduct phone interviews.
Those interested in interviewing with one of the participating businesses, must register for the event by March 16.
Employers participating include Agri-Business Consultants Inc., Eagle Village, Gerber Life Insurance Co., Infallible Home Care and OnPoint Employment Solutions. Additional employers are being added weekly.
Additional virtual job fairs will be held on April 22 and May 27.
Employers wanting more information about participating in any of the upcoming events are asked to contact info@michworkswc.org.
Amber Township to meet, hold final budget review March 29
The Amber Township Board will hold the final review of the 2021-22 budget on 6 p.m. Monday, March 29. The meeting will take place at the town hall building, 171 S. Amber Road, prior to the board’s regular board meeting at 6:30 p.m.
American Legion Auxiliary to meet tonight
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8. The Zoom login can be found at www.alaunit76ludington.us.
Eden Township to meet, hold budget hearting March 23
The Eden Township Board will hold a budget hearing during its meeting at 6 p.m. on March 23.
Registration underway for LACA’s virtual ukulele workshop with Lil Rev
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host a virtual 12-bar blues ukulele workshop with internationally known ukulele artist Lil Rev (Marc Revenson) on Tuesday, April 20.
Lil Rev will instruct workshop participants via Zoom from his home in Milwaukee. Due to the current limitations on indoor gatherings this workshop will be 100-percent virtual with all students taking part from their home.
The April 20 workshop will take place at 1 p.m. During the workshop Lil Rev will instruct students as they work their way through eight classic 12-bar blues tunes.
“We’ll study common strum patterns, adding boogie notes to your strums, tremolo, triple strums, blues turnarounds, walking boogie-woogie, blues riffs and much more,” Lil Rev said.
The class is open to all players of all skill levels, but knowing basic chords and being able to read tablature is helpful. A PDF with lyrics, chords and tabs provided will be provided.
The cost of the workshop is $30 for LACA members and $35 for non-members.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops or call (231) 845-2787. Participants will be set a Zoom link prior to the workshop as well as a PDF with lyrics, chords and tabs.