45th Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival June 17
The 45th annual Spirit of the Woods Folk Festival will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Dickson Township Park, 14297 Coates Hwy., Brethren.
The concert will be held rain or shine.
The lineup features Peter Yarrow, Samuel Nalangira Band, the Sapsuckers, Major Murphy, Tula Skylark, K. Jones & the Benzie Playboys and Hearth & Hymn.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
For more information, visit www.spiritofthewood.org or call (231) 477-5381.
Free Soil-Meade clean-up day May 13
The Free Soil-Meade and Free Soil Village clean-up day will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 across from the Fee Soil Post Office. The clean-up will end at noon. No tires, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted.
MDOT cleaning northern Lower Peninsula bascule bridges in May
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be cleaning the decks of the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Manistee River in Manistee, the U.S. 31 bascule bridge over the Pine River Channel in Charlevoix, and the U.S. 23 bascule bridge over the Cheboygan River in Cheboygan. This maintenance work involves removing road sand and salt from the structures to prevent corrosion.
Crews will be working on the Manistee bridge on Monday and Tuesday, May 8 and 9; the Charlevoix bridge on Wednesday, May 10; and the Cheboygan bridge on Thursday and Friday, May 11 and 12.
On the scheduled dates, the respective bridges will have single-lane closures with traffic shifts. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
This work helps ensure the bridges can open and close safely and reliably, MDOT stated in a release.
American Legion seeking volunteers for poppy sale
The American Legion Post 76 family is seeking volunteers to help with the legion’s annual poppy sale to benefit local veterans. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19-20 at Walmart and Family Fare. Volunteers do not need to be members of the American Legion to participate. For more information, contact Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.