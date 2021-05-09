Ludington AAUW to meet today at state park
The Ludington Area AAUW will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10 at the Ludington State Park warming shelter. Paul Bilinski, biology and botany professor at West Shore Community College, will guide members on a walk in the park to identify many plant and tree species. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and dress in layers for changing weather. In the event of rain, the meeting will be held in the shelter with social distancing.
The meeting is public, and all guests, family members and prospective AAUW members are encouraged to attend. Bring your own beverage and snacks.
American Legion Auxiliary meets tonight
The Edwin H. Ewing Unit 76 American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 10. The election of officers and board members will be held at this meeting. Members must show a current membership card to vote.
Youth Advisory Council announces spring grant round recipients
The Community Foundation for Mason County has announced the recipients of the annual Youth Advisory Council (YAC) spring grant round.
In a press release on Friday, the foundation stated that West Shore Community College, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, and Disability Network West Michigan will receive a combined total of $8,050 from the YAC.
The YAC awards grants annually to organizations that support youth in Mason County in the areas of college and career readiness, mental health and stress management, and strengthening relationships in schools.
“When the YAC financially supports local youth organizations, I feel like we are really making a difference in our community,” said Jackson Kimes, YAC. “We get the opportunity to give these organizations the funding they need to carry out their plans. And as young people in the community, we get to see these plans get put into action to help our fellow classmates.”
The YAC is a special “youth as grantmakers” project of the Community Foundation for Mason County, made up of student representatives from Mason County schools and supported by adult advisors. Since its inception, the YAC has made more than 350 grants to local youth projects, totaling over $365,000.
To learn more about the Community Foundation for Mason County’s Youth Advisory Council, visit www.mason-foundation.org/youth-advisory-council.
St. Simon to host auction for sister-school in Haiti May 15-22
St. Simon Church Haiti Ministry will original art, hand-made articles and a Boyne Mountain getaway among 60 items in its online auction to benefit its twinned school, the School of the Infant Jesus in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The auction will take place from May 15 through May 22. Items can be picked up on May 23 at the St.Simon Church Family Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
School is important and hard to access in Haiti, where 40 percent of adults cannot read. Ninety percent of the Haitian schools are private and require tuition. Due to high inflation, a typical meal of rice and beans is 50-percent more costly now than just a few years ago. Wages have not kept up, and school teachers are struggling this year to pay for both food and education for their children.
The goal is to raise at total of $10,000 for the School of the Infant Jesus — $4,000 for tuition and $6,000 for the school lunch program.
Visit www.charityauction.bid/i-want-to-learn to participate.
Mason County District Library to close Tuesday for staff in-service
Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will be closed on Tuesday, May 11 for a staff in-service training. The library will be open as usual for curbside service starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12. Digital services and programs will continue as usual.
AFFEW to host ‘Solar 101’ presentation Tuesday
AFFEW’s “Solar 101” presentation, originally scheduled for late April, will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
The presentation will be led by Greg Oliver, who will talk about the benefits of installing solar panels in one’s home. He’ll outline the different types of installations, explain net metering, and talk about the incentives currently available for homeowners who install solar panels.
Oliver is a graduate of Thornwell Presbyterian Divinity College. He has experience in construction, project management, and the use of a myriad of computer platforms and systems. He has been in the solar industry for five years in a variety of roles.
Register at www.affew.org.