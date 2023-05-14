Pinochle players wanted
The Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., is looking for people in the community who would like to get together once or twice a week — on Mondays and/or Fridays — to play pinochle. If interested in joining this group, call (231) 845-6841 to be added to the list.
Bike to School Day Wednesday
The Bike to School Day at Ludington Area Schools has been rescheduled for Wednesday. O.J. DeJonge Middle School students will meet at Oriole Field, and Ludington Elementary School students will meet at Trinity Evangelical Free Church. Meet 7 a.m. and toll out at 7:10.
‘Tales from the Stage’ starts Thursday at LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will present its 10-minute play festival, “Tales for the Stage,” May 18-21.
“Tales for the Stage” will feature the eight winning plays from LACA’s recent 10-minute play festival contest.
Tickets are $15 in advance and are currently on sale in LACA’s Art Shop 107 or online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org.
A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $20.
Showtimes for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday performance will begin at 2 p.m.
Friday and Saturday’s performances will include a cash bar hosted by the Ludington Area Jaycees.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org for more information.
Card-making Friday at senior center
Join Sharon Tushek at 1 p.m. Friday for a card-making workshop at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. All materials and envelopes are provided to create four cards for $6. Call (231) 845-6841 to RSVP.