Road commission starting paving projects in PM, Victory townships Monday
SCOTTVILLE — Two paving projects are expected to get started Monday from the Mason County Road Commission it announced late Saturday morning.
Eric Nelson, county highway engineer for the road commission, stated that Riverview and Pleasant View drives in Pere Marquette Township will start on Monday, May 16. Nelson stated there will be one lane open using flag control, and delays should be expected.
The work will be done between Jebavy Drive and the intersection of Riverview Drive and Ivanhoe Road.
After crews complete those roads, two segments of roads in Victory Township will be paved. Victory Corner Road on both sides of the bridge over the Lincoln River will be paved.
Paving is also expected to take place on Dewey Road between Stiles and Amber roads.
Both roads will be reduced to one lane with flag control.
Miss Ludington Area to discuss burn safety and awareness tonight
Miss Ludington Area Allison Kaatz will be welcoming guests of Cartier Mansion from 5-6 p.m., tonight, and discussing her social impact initiative, burn safety and awareness.
Kaatz will be making cards and collecting supplies to send to burn victims.
American Legion seeking donations for Poppy Days
American Legion Post 76 family of Ludington is asking for donations to its Poppy Funds for local veterans. Donations will be collected at Walmart and Shop-N-Save from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.
Volunteers are also needed to help with one- or two-hour shifts at these locations.
For more information, Call Linda Wolven at (231) 843-2718.
Fin & Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a CPL Class on June 3-4 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road. Registration is necessary. The time on June 3 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m., and the class will last all day on June 4. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
TWIG annual bazaar coming June 4
The fourth annual TWIG bazaar will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road in Ludington.
TWIGs are groups of people throughout the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital community — serving Mason, Oceana, Manistee and Lake counties — who volunteer their time and talent to support the local Hospital.
TWIG “branches” operate independently from the hospital but come together to host fund raising bazaars. The funds generated are returned to the hospital for projects that members vote on to support. Some of these projects have been preemie car seats, newborn sleep sacks, books for Reach Out and Read, phase 3 cardiac rehab, hospital cart funds, meal vouchers, cancer wellness, new oncology/infusion center salon, transportation assistance funds and the New Year’s baby basket.
Unique items for sale include indoor and outdoor pillows, unique knitted items, handmade gifts, holiday décor, specialty baked goods, aprons, woven table runners, warps, wreaths, vase flower arrangements, vintage pieces and much more.