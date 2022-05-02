Lunches are back at Ludington Senior Center
Lunches are back at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Join others for lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The lunches include a salad, an entrée, fruit and beverage for the senior price of $3 (non-seniors pay $5). Call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 the day before or by 9 a.m.Tuesdays and Thursdays to reserve a place.
U.S. Vets breakfast Thursday
The monthly U.S. Vets Breakfast will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday at Brenda’s Harbor Cafe, 316 N. James St., Ludington. Newcomers are welcome. For more information, contact Dennis at (360) 620-9688, (231) 425-3773 or at denster63@gmail.com.
Women Who Care of Mason County to meet Tuesday
The Women Who Care of Mason County group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 E. Bryant Road. For more information, email wwcofmc@gmail.com.
Amber Township clean-up day is May 7
Clean-up day for Amber Township will take place form 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 7.
No chemicals, oils, paints, solvents, etc. will be accepted. Have items bagged, bundled or boxed. For more information, contact Township Supervisor Jim Gallie at (231) 757-0377.
Ludington Senior Center starting golf league
The Ludington Senior Center is starting a golf league in June. The league will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday mornings at Lakeside Links. Blind draws for teams, scrambles, weekly goals, clinics and establishing handicaps, are a few things that will take place. The league is open to the community and golfers don’t necessarily have to be senior citizens to join. For more information, call the Ludington Senior Center at (231) 845-6841.