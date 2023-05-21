Ludington Senior Center announces autumn trips
Two trips are being sponsored by the Ludington Senior Center this fall.
Sept. 18-22, travelers will be taking a motorcoach to the Cincinnati area to experience the Ark Encounter, Creation Museum, and the city sights. The six-day, five-night excursion includes lodging, admissions and eight meals at $649 each, double occupancy.
The other autumn trip is to Lancaster, Philadelphia and the Dutch Country on Nov. 13-18. Besides sight-seeing excursions that include Independence Hall, Betsy Ross’s house, the Liberty Bell, and Rocky’s Steps, travelers will also enjoy Christmas shows in three different theaters and the Amish Experience attraction. This six-day, five-night trip includes lodging, admissions to events, and eight meals for $725 each, double occupancy. Call (231) 845-6841 for more information or come to the center and pick up a flyer or two.
Other trips for 2024 include Florida; Washington, D.C.; Vermont; and a Mediterranean cruise to Spain, France and Italy.
AFFEW to host walking tour of Cartier Park Wednesday
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFW) is hosting an educational walking tour from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Cartier Park.
Learn about both invasive and native plants at Cartier Park with Dave Dister, local botanist and author. Dave will take us on a walking tour of the spring growth in the park. He’ll give information on a variety of invasive species, highlighting the progress that was made last year near the gazebo. He’ll also talk about the native plants that were added last fall. Meet by the Bark Park at the end of Rath Avenue by Lincoln Lake.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Manistee Community Band announces summer concerts
The Manistee Community Band and Choir has announced a series of summer concerts, including a performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 23 West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater.
The WSCC concert will features Adam Graham on bass trombone, and will be conducted by Ryan Biller, graduate of Manistee High School.
The Manistee Community Band is composed of volunteers from Ludington, Manistee, Pentwater and surrounding areas. Anyone who plays an instrument is welcome to join. The band meets one night a week for practices, May through August, in the Manistee High School band room.
The Manistee Community Band also has a chamber choir, also composed of volunteers from the area. Anyone who has choral experience is welcome to join.
For more information, call Biller at (231) 299-5493 or email him at manisteecommunityband@gmail.com.
Other upcoming concerts include:
• a band and choir and band concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at First Street Beach in Manistee;
• a choir only concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday July 19 at First Congregational Church in Manistee;
• and a band and choir concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15 at Manistee High School. The cost is $10-15 for general admission.