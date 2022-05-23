Garden club’s Spring Plant Exchange is June 4
The Mason County Garden Club’s Spring Plant Exchange and White Elephant Sale will be Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leveaux Park, in Ludington. The park is located on the corner of Ludington Ave. and Staffon Street.
Michigan Garden Week, established by Senate Bill 75 in 1989, is June 5-11. The Spring Plant Exchange provides a chance to celebrate this event and to meet other gardeners. Perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs and house plants may be available.
There will also be a White Elephant Sale table with an assortment of treasures. Something for everyone.
All members of the garden club and our community are invited. Bring your family and friends.
College to host ‘WSCC, CTE and Me’ event May 24-25
West Shore Community College, in partnership with the West Shore Educational Service District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program, will be hosting a “WSCC, CTE and Me” day at WSCC’s main campus on May 24 and 25.
The purpose of the event is to introduce students to their community college and CTE programs, showing them possible careers, and allowing them to experience certain tasks within six different career zones.
These zones include arts and communication; business, management, marketing and technology; health sciences; human services; engineering/manufacturing and industrial technology; and natural resources and agriscience.
Almost 600 students from Lake, Manistee, Mason and Oceana counties will be attending.
The event was initiated by Ludington Area Schools third-grade teacher Christine James.
“I think it is crucial to give young students, in this case third-graders, the opportunity to see the educational options available to them during their high school years and beyond,” James stated. “We are so fortunate to have West Shore Community College providing the courses and career pathways to give people the skills they need to be successful after high school. My hope is that WSCC, CTE and Me Day will help build curiosity within our students and help them to get excited about what they can do with their lives in the future.”
“This is a wonderful opportunity to work with our local third-graders and elementary educators,” said WSCC Talent Pipeline Coordinator Dr. Wendy Gradwohl-Wells. “We hope this event can continue annually to build relationships with our future students.” CTE Director and Principal Jamie Bandstra added, “We are uniquely situated to be able to offer our technical courses on a college campus. Students can obtain industry training and certifications and choose to go right into the workforce or continue their learning at a level that works for them.”
Mitten Tree now in 36th year, seeks help from public
Church Women United of Mason County started sponsoring the Mitten Tree in 1986. This is the 36th year of operation and it is going strong. It is estimated that the program has given approximately 12,000 pairs of mittens, hats and scarves in that time. The Mitten Tree members thank every person who helped with this huge accomplishment.
For those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County, help would be greatly appreciated.
The program is flexible; participants can choose your own pattern, size and colors, and will be made aware of any needs based on size or gender.
Call either of the programs co-chairs, Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or with questions.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas.
Simply put them in a bag with your name, phone number and number of each item on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison Street in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree.
The Salvation Army is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
The Mitten Tree’s goal is to help keep children warm. All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.