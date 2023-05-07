Glass painting at senior center
Marie Bennett Art presents a glass painting class at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
The cost is $15 for those who bring their own two smooth pieces of glassware, such as clear mugs, stemless wine glasses, drinking glasses or canister screw tops.
The items must be free of solid color and rubber. The cost is $20 to select from glassware that will be provided.
Call the center to register at (231) 845-6841.
Amber, Brye roads reduced to one lane today
Portions of Amber and Brye roads in Amber Township will be reduced to one lane for roadwork today, according to the Mason County Road Commission.
Hot-mix asphalt wedging work is planned on Amber Road from U.S. 10 to Conrad Road, and on Brye Road from First Street to Conrad Road.
Construction signs and flaggers will be used to warn motorists of the one-lane road during the HMA paving.
Drivers are asked to slow down, expect delays and use caution driving through the construction area.
The HMA paving work is anticipated to take approximately one day.
Traffic should seek alternate routes when possible.
AAUW meets today
The American Association of University Women will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Mason County Research Center, 130 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington.
The presenter will be Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society. She will offer a tour of the new MCHS facility.
The public is welcome to attend.
Free Soil-Meade clean-up Saturday
The Free Soil-Meade and Free Soil Village clean-up day will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 13 across from the Fee Soil Post Office.
The clean-up will end at noon. No tires, batteries or freon appliances will be accepted.