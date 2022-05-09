Craft sale May 21 at Tallman Senior Center
There will be a craft sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Tallman Senior Center, 6765 E. Marshall Road. Follow Benson Road approximately 3 miles to Marshall Road, turn and go to the senior center.
Invasive species eradication Tuesday at Cartier Park
AFFEW, Mason-Lake Conservation District, the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area and the City of Ludington are partnering to eradicate garlic mustard from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Cartier Park. Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirt and closed-toe shoes.
Participants will meet across from the dog park at the north end of Rath Avenue in the park. The event will be held in fair weather, and sometimes wraps up early, depending on site conditions.
For more information, visit www.affew.org or www.affew.org/2022/02/14/invasive-species-program-2.
Scottville Senior Center seeks gardening volunteers
Scottville Area Senior Center will plant four raised planters on Thursday, May 12 starting at 1:30 p.m. SASC seeks seniors who like gardening to help plant flowers, herbs and other plants. Call the center at (231) 757-4705 to participate. Senior citizens will be joined in the project by students from Mason County Central’s Spartan Academy.
Life Story Writing, May 13 in Scottville
The Life Story Writing group will meet Friday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Scottville Area Senior Center. Join Karen Rogers to help develop stories from your past, for your own and your family’s enjoyment. All are welcome.
Hearing Tests at Scottville Senior Center May 11
Beltone Hearing offers free hearing tests and hearing aid cleaning on Wednesday, May 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. Call the center at (231) 757-4705 for an appointment.