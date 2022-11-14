Angel Tree, summer camp ministry needs support
The Oceana/Mason County Inmate & Family Ministries will offer a 2022 Angel Tree celebration and summer camp opportunities to families in the area. This includes families of inmates in the Mason and Oceana County Jails and the Michigan Department of Corrections prison system.
The ministries’ Angel Tree program follows the guidelines of Prison Fellowship’s Angel Tree program. The overall success of this annual program is dependent on the participation of churches and families to “sponsor a child,” shop for the gifts and assist at the Christmas parties on Dec. 17.
In Mason County the Christmas party will be hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
In Oceana County it will be at the Hart Wesleyan Church from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Organizers are asking for immediate help to shop and wrap assigned gifts starting Nov. 25 with delivery by Dec. 13. At the parties, help is needed to provide and serve snacks, assist in worship, prayer, counselor, transportation, registration and giving out gifts and food baskets.
Contact Chaplain Jerry Thorne at (231) 301-1788 or jerrythorne@charter.net as soon as possible to discuss how to help before or at the party.
The 2022 Angel Tree budget is $5,000 and the summer camp scholarships budget is $4,500.
Financial support for this annual ministry has come from local churches, individuals, businesses, and the summer visitors worshipping at the amphitheater in Ludington State Park.
A donation of $30 will “adopt a child” for the holidays and $150 for 1/3 of a child’s cost to attend summer camp.
Checks should be made payable to OMCI&FM and sent to OMCI&FM, P.O. Box 807, Hart, MI 49420.
The ministries work with local churches in helping children, ages 7-18, attend a Christian camp.
During the Dec. 17 Christmas parties there will be scholarship applications available for local families.
Local churches are encouraged to send their 2023 camp catalog to the Dec. 17 party to share with the community.
Call Thorne by Dec. 16 if a church mission/youth representative and/or family members would like to attend the Christmas celebration.
COVID-19 clinic Nov. 18
at MCC
District Health Department No. 10 will host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday at Mason County Central High School, 300 Broadway St., Scottville.
The new COVID-19 bivalent booster shots will be available. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37.
High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free, but attendees should bring insurance cards and driver’s licenses with them.
PoWeR! Book Bag build Nov. 18
PoWeR! Book Bags will host a bag build from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 18, at the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave.
More than 1,000 bags with books will be distributed to local elementary school children. About 600 bags still need to be filled to reach the goal.
No prior training is needed; just show up for all or part of the time.
For more information, contact Kathy Bromley at (231) 510-5410.
COVE holiday fundraiser is Nov. 16
COVE — which stands for Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters — is hosting its annual Holiday Party Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. at Stix in Ludington.
They will be hosting a Havana Holiday night to celebrate another year of supporting our local survivors. The event is the organization’s main fundraiser for the 40% of COVE’s financial needs that are not covered by local and governmental grants.
The community stood together to make this event happen with help from the following sponsors: Washaw Construction Inc., Safe Harbor Credit Union, Jean Russell, Lake-Oseola Bank, Westshore Bank, Erin Doan State Farm, Chris Dunn, Cottage Works, McGee Insurance, Gustafson & Sons Well Drilling, Hardman Construction, Ellen & Mike Kerans, All Occasions Events & Florals, Indian Co-op, Shelby State Bank, and Snyder Shoes.
Those interested in donating or attending the event can find more information on the COVE Facebook page, or call (231) 843-2541.
Paint with Julie Tews holiday class Nov. 19
A special holiday painting class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 from at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St. Participants will have the opportunity to paint a snowman on a 4-foot wooden porch board.
The cost is $50, a $25 non-refundable deposit is due sign up.
Visit the center to see a sample of the board on display.