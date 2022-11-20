Christmas in the Village Dec. 4
The Village of Free Soil will host its Christmas in the Village event form 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Community Center. There will be pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a book giveaway, face-painting, games, gift bags, cookies and punch and more.
The even in sponsored by the Free Soil Area Senior Center, the Free Soil/Meade Fire Department, the village council and the township board, as well as local churches and businesses.
WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular coming to Manistee Dec. 3-4
The West Shore Community College Performing Arts Series, in collaboration with the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee, will present “A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular Reunion,” on at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Ring in the holidays and celebrate the season. Back for a much anticipated reunion, this high-energy production of holiday rock, lighting and special effects is sure to put audiences into the holiday spirit.
The show will feature guitarist Lou Musa from the Verve Pipe, Craig Avery, and Kevin Depree from the popular Grand Rapids-based band Brenna, along with special appearances from Edgar Struble, Chloe Kimes, Groove 101, the WSCC Drumline and many more of area favorites.
Some WSCC alumni will be on the stage, including Avery and Kimes. Kimes holds a bachelor’s degree in music business and songwriting from Middle Tennessee State University.
For more information and to purchase reserved seat tickets, go to the college’s website at www.westshore.edu/performingarts.
Customers can also call (231) 843-5507, or stop by the box office in the bookstore at Schoenherr Campus Center. Visa, Master Card, Discover credit cards are accepted.
Swiss steak dinner Nov. 25
The Pere Marquette No. 299 Free and Accepted Masons will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 at the temple, located at 108 W. Ludington Ave.
The cost is $15 per person. There is plenty of parking in the rear of the building.
Proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund.
Mitten Tree adds donation boxes
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, for four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.