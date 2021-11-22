Light up Manistee County this holiday season
It’s time to light up Manistee County during the second year of Manistee County Community Christmas presented by 4Front Credit Union from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1. The Community Christmas theme is designed to bring the whole county together during the holiday season. The first year we had just shy of 100 entries, and organizers are hoping to double that this year.
Businesses, residents, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations and clubs, regardless of your location in the county, are invited to participate.
Have some fun and help create a light display car route through the county. Spread holiday cheer by decorating houses, yards, driveways, mailboxes, store windows, and schools. Get your neighbors together to decorate a block, or even a bus. Participants are encouraged to get creative.
To register, visit the Manistee County Community Christmas page on Facebook, and follow the link under the top post. Each entry will receive a free yard sign to put out with their entry number for voting. Signs are available for pick up during business hours at the Vogue Theatre, 383 River St. Those who register will be emailed an entry number during the week of Thanksgiving.
The voting and map links will be on the Facebook page starting Nov. 26. A traveling trophy will be awarded to the winning business for the best display. The winning resident will receive $100 in Manistee cash to spend locally. The winning nonprofit organization will receive a $100 cash donation.
People are encouraged to shop and spend as they tour the area’s displays.
Give a non-perishable food item to any business participating and it will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack, which provides weekend meals to children in need.
Aglow on the Avenue, tree-lighting is Nov. 27
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Downtown Ludington Board, will welcome the holiday season with the Aglow on the Avenue Holiday Parade on Nov. 27 in downtown Ludington. The parade will start at 6 p.m. traveling east along Ludington Avenue between Gaylord Avenue and Harrison Street.
Following the parade, the community Christmas tree will be lit at Legacy Plaza. Sign up to be in the parade at www.ludington.org/c-events/c-primary-events/c-aglow-on-the-avenue.
Public invited to join discussion on ‘Great Lakes for Sale’ Dec. 8
Everyone is invited to join in a live-streamed conversation with author Dave Dempsey about his recently updated and re-released book “Great Lakes for Sale,” which is about attempts to privatize public waters.
For Love of Water (FLOW) is hosting the discussion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. Longtime Great Lakes advocate and award-winning author Sally Cole-Misch will facilitate the hour-long conversation with Dempsey, who serves as FLOW’s senior policy advisor. FLOW Executive Director Liz Kirkwood will host the event. The free online session will include insights, anecdotes, readings, book giveaways, and a question-and-answer session with attendees. Register at www.forloveofwater.org.
In “Great Lakes for Sale,” Dempsey offers ideas on how to fight water commercialization, curb abuse of the Great Lakes Compact, and devise plans for limited sharing of the Great Lakes to forestall humanitarian disasters.
Vaccine event at library rescheduled for Nov. 29
The library’s vaccine clinic and celebration at the Ludington Library, originally scheduled for Nov. 19, has been canceled and rescheduled due to illness. The event will now take place on from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29 at the Ludington Library, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Scottville Library.
Join District Health Department No. 10 for a flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic and celebration. In addition to access to life-saving vaccines, there will be free books, games, prizes and fun. DHD10 is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters, along with the flu vaccine. The cost for the seasonal flu vaccine without insurance is $37. High-dose and preservative-free flu shots are available for $46. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Please bring insurance cards and your driver’s licenses.
Hackert Lake Association board to meet Nov. 30
The Hackert Lake Association Board of Directors will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 in the conference room at the Mason County Airport, 5300 U.S. 10, Ludington.