Drive-thru flu-shot clinic in today in Hart
District Health Department No. 10 is offering a free drive-thru flu clinic for anyone age 6 months and older.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Oceana County Road Commission, 3501 W. Polk Road in Hart.
No appointments are necessary. Face coverings are required.
Insurance will be billed for those who have it. The vaccine is free for those without insurance. There will be no out-of-pocket costs for participants.
The collaboration between the Shelby Adolescent Health Center, the Oceana County Road Commission, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and District Health Department No. 10 is making this event possible so individuals can get vaccinated without leaving their cars.
Humankind series will feature a panel discussion tonight
The final fall semester presentation in West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will feature a panel discussion about the best-selling book “Before We Were Yours,” by Lisa Wingate. The discussion will feature several WSCC faculty members.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. today via the Zoom video-conferencing program.
The presentation, which is part of a multi-year series which explores the idea of what it means to be human, is free and open to the public. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found at humankindwscc.org and at https://zoom.us/j/93480741998?pwd=QWg5dDVhNzFLM1VhL0tsU2VvWUNaQT09
Humankind’s focus for 2020 is the British Isles, and the institutional abuse practiced there in the past, particularly against Irish families, will be a point of focus for the discussion.
Panel members for the presentation include Sèan Henne, professor of English and education; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology; Lisa Morley, professor of early childhood education and child development; Mike Nagle, professor of history and political science; and Erwin Selimos, associate professor of sociology.
For more information, contact Matt Sanderson at (231) 843-5937 or email mwsanderson@westshore.edu.