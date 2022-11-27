Ludington Uke Club coming to Sandcastles
The Ludington Uke Club will be at Sandcastles Children’s Museum from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 3.
The club will be on the main floor performing. There will be some Christmas songs too. Ukuleles and other instruments will be available so the children to join in.
Admission is $9 per person, or free for Sandcastles members and kids 1 and younger.
Rotary Club’s holiday auction Dec. 7
The 2022 Rotary Holiday Auction will take place on Wednesday Dec. 7 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Stearns Hotel Ballroom in downtown Ludington.
Tickets are available now for purchase online at https://one.bidpal.net/ludingtonrotary.
The evening will feature live auction packages and experiences, wine basket raffles, a 50-50 raffle, hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.
The link listed above is can be used for the online “silent auction” portion of the event. The online auction begins at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Place a max bid and let the system automatically bid for up to that limit.
The Rotary Club has many items to bid on.
Also consider donating to Ludington Rotary charities or supporting a Rotary STRIVE student for an outing experience.
This event is the primary fundraiser for Ludington Rotary STRIVE mentor program.
Additional Mitten Tree donation boxes open today through Dec. 1
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations today to Dec. 1.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, for four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.