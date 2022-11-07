Mitten Tree adds donation boxes
Those donating hats, mittens and scarves to the Mason County Mitten Tree project, will have some additional options for where to drop off their donations from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1.
In addition to the Salvation Army drop-off site, for four days only, a drop box marked “Mitten Tree Donations” will be placed in the lobby Fifth Third Bank, West Shore Bank’s main location, Safe Harbor Credit Union, and Preferred Credit Union. The boxes will be available on during banking hours.
Participants should put their donations in a bag with their name, address, phone number and the number of items included before placing them in the drop boxes.
Donations for the Mitten Tree can still be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington. Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (231) 843-3711.
The public is encouraged to participate in the Mitten Tree program by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County.
The program is flexible. Participants can choose their own patterns, sizes and colors. There is free yarn for those who need it. Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn or to ask any questions.
Charity Sew Nov. 15 at Scottville Senior Center
Charity Sew will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Scottville Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
The group meets on the third Tuesday of each month. The focus is on sewing items to enhance services of various agencies in the area. Only basic sewing skills are involved. Fabrics, patterns and basic supplies are available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own sewing machines, but loaners are available. At the Nov. 15 session, the focus will be on making flannel baby blankets and quilts or other items for West Shore Family Support. Fleece will also be available for sewing into hand and arm warmers and blankets for dialysis patients, or into hats, mittens and scarves for the Mitten Tree program.
Kits for other projects are also available. Participants do not need to be present for the whole session. If you wish to participate in the senior meals program, reserve a meal by calling the senior center at 757-4705 before 9 a.m. on Nov. 15.
For more information, contact Norma at 757-2315.
Applicants sought for new Leadership Mason County class
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking applicants for a new class of Leadership Mason County, a program designed with professional growth in mind.
The six-month program is set to begin in January 2023, with the main goal of equipping local professionals with the tools they need to identify dynamics and systems of the local community, while developing individual leadership skills.
If you are a professional with a passion for growing your career and becoming actively engaged in the community, sign up now on the Chamber website, www.ludington.org.
Applications will be accepted until Nov. 18.