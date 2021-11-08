Humankind discussion on diversity, equity set for Nov. 10
VICTORY TWP. — West Shore Community College is hosting a presentation about diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the college’s 2021-22 Humankind series.
The presentation, titled “Who’s Invited to the Party?: A Discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” will take place via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The discussion will be led by District Health Department No. 10 Health Educator Qur’an Griffin and Shawn Washington, Northern Lakes CMH social work case manager. It can be accessed via the Humankind website, www.humankindwscc.org, or via bit.ly/humankindfall2021. After the presentation takes place, a recording of it will be posted on the college’s YouTube page.
The presenters will define terms like diversity, equity and inclusion, and explain why they are important.
Humankind is WSCC’s cultural arts and lecture series. The theme for the 2021-22 academic year is movement.
For more information about the Humankind series, visit www.westshore.edu or email humankind@westshore.edu. For more information about this event, contact Renee Snodgrass at (231) 843-5869 or rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.
Library closing early Nov. 11
The Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 for staff training. Digital services will be available. The library will open as usual at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
PoWeR Book Bag seeks volunteers to fill bags
PoWeR Book Bag bag-build will be from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Nov. 19, at Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington.
The organization needs volunteers to help fill the bags. For more information, contact Kathy Bromley at 231-510-5410.
Michigan Mandolin Orchestra to perform at LACA Nov. 20
The Michigan Mandolin Orchestra will take to the stage at LACA Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Directed by Michigan’s mandoliner, Brian Oberlin, the 16-piece orchestra features mandolins, mandolas, octave mandolins, mandocellos, guitars and upright bass. Music selections include laureate composers: Tchaikovksy, Rachmaninoff, Vivaldi and Stamitz. As all good mandolin orchestras go, the Italian contingent of the program features a Tarantella by the great Rafale Calace. American composers Peter Ostroushko and Bob Phillips also contribute to the evening’s soundscape.
Tickets for the concert are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, at the LACA website, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop. The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St.