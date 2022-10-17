Magician Gordon Russ presents spooky, monster magic at Ludington Library
Families are invited to see magician Gordon Russ at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The show is full of family fun and spooky frights for all ages. Children younger than 8 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All Mason County District Library programs are free of charge.
Optimist Club of Ludington to host annual pasty sale
The Optimist Club of Ludington is taking orders for its famous pasties, which will be made Oct. 19-21. The recipe has been tried and true over the past several years. The pasties are $7 each. Pickup is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Kiwanis Band Shell at Rotary Park between 4 and 6 p.m.
Contact a local Optimist Club member or visit the Optimist Club of Ludington Facebook page for more information or to place an order.
Marfia to host pastel skull still-life workshop Tuesday
A workshop on painting still-life skulls with pastels will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The workshop will be led by local artist Marie Marfia.
Registration is $40 for LACA members, $45 for non-members, and includes all supplies. Register online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org or by calling 231-845-2787.
Students will explore using soft pastels to create a fun skull still-life.
Marfia is known for her skeleton paintings, and she will display the skulls and skeletons she uses as a reference. Students can bring materials to use or choose from a selection of provided materials.
Marfia likes painting skeletons, portraits, and landscapes. She works in soft pastels as well as other mediums. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, Marfia worked for the next 30 years as a graphic designer. In 2011, she discovered pastels and promptly fell in love with the medium. Now she paints nearly every day. Learn more about Marfia and her artwork at www.mariemarfia.com.
Shipwreck hunter comes to Manistee Tuesday
The Manistee County Library is excited to present “Michigan Mysteries: Halloween Edition,” a library talk taking place at the Wagoner Community Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Shipwreck hunter and author Ross Richardson will cover stories of Northern Michigan shipwrecks, unexplained mysteries as well as a few ghost stories.
Richardson hosts MichiganMysteries.com, a website dedicated to missing persons, missing aircraft and missing maritime vessels. He is also the author of two books, “The Search for the Westmoreland: Lake Michigan’s Treasure Shipwreck” and “Still Missing: Rethinking the D.B. Cooper Case and Other Mysterious Unsolved Disappearances.”
At the upcoming presentation at the Wagoner Center, Richardson plans to discuss the disappearance of the W.C. Kimball. According to Richardson’s website, the schooner, loaded with salt and wood shingles, set sail out of the Manistee Harbor on May 7, 1891. It was destined for Northport and was last seen headed for the Manitou passage.
His involvement in shipwreck hunting eventually led Richardson to research missing aircraft as well as missing persons. He believes that a great number of these cases are solvable through layers of problem-solving and tools like sonar and satellite mapping.
No reservations are required for this event intended for adults. details on “Michigan Mysteries: Halloween Edition” and other Manistee County Library programs, go to www.manisteelibrary.org or call (231) 723-2519.