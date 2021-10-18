Sex trafficking awareness event set for Nov. 2
There will be an informational event for educators and parents about sex trafficking in Mason and Oceana counties on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Hart Middle School Auditorium, 301 W. Johnson St., Hart. For more information, visit www.forwardhttf.org.
Mini-grants available to local small businesses through Oct. 22
To bolster the community’s response and recovery strategy to COVID-19, the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce is offering mini-grants to support locally owned, small businesses in Mason County.
Businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic can submit applications for funding at www.ludington.org/minigrants starting at noon Friday, Oct. 15.
The mini-grants are funded through a DTE Energy contribution, awarded to the chamber in the following categories:
• Business operations mini-grants have a maximum award value of $2,500 per business applicant to use for operational upgrades, such as building safety enhancements to encourage social distancing, personal protective equipment for employees and customers, adjustments to air or filtration systems, or other costs associated with the enactment of COVID-19 specific operations plans.
• Technology upgrades mini-grants have a maximum award value of $1,000 per business applicant to use for items like point-of-sale terminals or systems, including contactless payment systems, touchless entry and exit for a physical business location, temperature screening, and technology needs for the enactment of COVID-19 specific operations plans.
• Compliance issues mini-grants have a maximum award value of $1,000 per business applicant to use for expenses, such as legal support or guidance for operations during COVID-19, consulting support for operations during COVID-19, and expenses for the preparation of variance requests to public health agencies.
Businesses can apply in multiple categories but must submit a separate application for each category through the grant application at www.ludington.org/minigrants.
To be eligible, businesses must meet the following criteria:
• 25 or fewer employees
• Physical business must be located within Mason County (no home-based businesses, except for childcare facilities)
• Businesses must have primarily in-person customer interactions
• Open as of Dec. 31, 2019 or prior
• Ability to demonstrate the need for grant funds due to the impact of COVID-19
• Only locally owned franchises may apply
Funds cannot be used for payroll, mortgage, rent, utilities, etc.
Chamber membership is not a requirement to apply or be awarded funds.
Awarded funds may be used to reimburse costs incurred since Jan. 1, 2021, as well as
future costs, as outlined in the grant category.
Contact Brandy Miller at brandyh@ludington.org for more information.
The Application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22.
TWIG annual bazaar is Oct. 23
The third annual TWIG bazaar is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road.
Unique items for sale include mosaics, pillows, knitted items, handmade gifts, holiday decor, specialty baked goods, aprons, woven table runners, wraps, snowmen and much more. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.
TWIG stands for Together We Inspire Generosity. TWIG groups are include people in the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital community who volunteer their time and talent to support the local hospital. TWIG “branches” operate independently from the hospital but come together to host fundraising bazaars. The funds generated are returned to the hospital for projects that members vote on to support.
Some of these projects include preemie car seats, newborn sleep sacks, books for Reach Out and Read, hospital card funds, meal vouchers and cancer wellness.
St. Paul United Methodist to hold trunk-or-treat Oct. 31
St. Paul United Methodist Church is inviting all children to Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township. For more information, call the church office at (231) 843-3275.