Scottville Senior Center to host COVID vaccine, flu-shot clinic Tuesday
There will be a COVID-19 vaccine and flu-shot clinic from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Scottville Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. District Health Department No. 10 personnel will conduct the clinic. Everyone is welcome, including kids 6 months and up, with a parent.
Ludington leaf pick-up starts this week
Curbside leaves will be picked up starting this week, and will continue until the first heavy snowfall, depending on the weather and the amount and duration of snowfall. City residents are asked to rake leaves to the edge of the street, making sure that the leaf piles do not impede traffic; keep leaves in a row; not place leaves behind mailboxes or trees or areas that equipment cannot reach.
Leaves are picked up in the street only, not in the alleys. Crews will work to make their way through the city each week picking up piles. It is not guaranteed that crews will be in any particular area of the city at any specific time.
There is no need for residents to call in their address for leaf pickup. Once the crews make their way through the city they will start back through.
Residents are asked not to place limbs or brush in leaf piles, but rather in separate piles in the right-of-way. Call (231) 845-2873 for free brush pick up. Park cars off the street when leaf piles are in the area.
Ludington’s leaf corral on Bryant Road off will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays only through Nov. 19 for drop off of leaves only. Be prepared to show city residency/property ownership as the corral is monitored. For more information, call the Department of Public Works at (231) 843-2873 or visit www.ludington.mi.us/255/fall-leaf-pickup.
Hunters Dinner coming to Evergreen Church Nov. 14
The annual Hunters Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, in Branch Township.
The pick-up or drive-thru dinner will include barbecue chicken with all the fixings and homemade apple pie. The cost is $15 for adults or $7.50 for children 10 and younger.
Mitten Tree seeks participants
The Mitten Tree is seeking participants to help knit, crochet or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for children in Mason County.
The program is flexible and participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors.
Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel, (517) 303-6030, or Norma Koeppe, (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn and patterns, or to get more information about the program.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distribute them to children in need just before Christmas.
Donations can be placed in a bag with donors’ name, address, phone number and number of items donated and brought to the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St., in Ludington. Salvation Army can be reached at (231) 843-3711 and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are appreciated.