‘Aurora Sleeping Beauty’ to return to Ramsdell
MANISTEE — The Conservatory of Dance of Manistee will be presenting “Aurora Sleeping Beauty” Nov. 4-6 at the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts in Manistee.
“Aurora Sleeping Beauty” is the classic tale of a young princess cursed by the evil Maleficent to fall into a deep sleep, only to be awoken by her one true love. The timeless ballet will be performed by local students ages 3-18.
“We’re thrilled to promote our local talent and look forward to a family-friendly event,” Ramsdell Executive Director Xavier Verna said.
The production will be directed by Conservatory of Dance Co-Owners Shelli Golembiewski and Tarah Fancher. “This ballet is beautiful, and we can’t wait to share it with our community,” said Golembiewski.
Fancher added, “These dancers bring the magic of this classic tale to life.”
The show will run the first weekend in November and offers evening shows and one matinee. Tickets for this show will be general admission. Visit www.ramsdelltheatre.org for more information.
St. Paul United Methodist to hold trunk-or-treat Oct. 31
St. Paul United Methodist Church is inviting all children to Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The church is located at 3212 W. Kinney Road in Riverton Township. For more information, call the church office at (231) 843-3275.
Great Michigan Read is underway
Residents in the Mason County area are invited to join in reading and discussing “The Women of the Copper Country,” Mary Doria Russell’s riveting account of 25-year-old Annie Clements as she stood up for the miners and their families during the 1913 copper strikes.
The book is Michigan Humanities’ choice for the 2021-22 Great Michigan Read and Mason County District Library is partnering with Michigan Humanities to distribute free books as well as supporting educational materials in Mason County.
The Great Michigan Read aims to connect Michigan residents by deepening readers’ understanding of our state, our society, and our humanity. A statewide panel of teachers, librarians, community leaders and book lovers selects the Great Michigan Read every two years.
Widely praised for meticulous research, fine prose and the compelling narrative drive of her stories, Russell is the award-winning author of seven bestselling novels, including the science-fiction classics “The Sparrow” and “Children of God”; the World War II thriller, “A Thread of Grace”; and a political romance set in 1921 Cairo called “Dreamers of the Day.”
Mason County District Library has free reader and teacher guides, bookmarks and other supplemental materials. Russell will participate in an author’s tour through fall 2022; currently, sessions are virtual.
More information on how to get a free copy of “The Women of the Copper Country” and participate in Great Michigan Read programming is available at Mason County District Library and on its website at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us.
Mason County 4-H Plat Book now available
The 2021 Mason County Plat Books have officially arrived. Every two years, Mason County 4-H updates a new plat book, containing the most up-to-date information regarding land ownership and property size. Plat books are $30, sales tax included, and proceeds from the books benefit the Mason County 4-H Program.
Plat books are available for purchase at the following locations:
• Mason County MSU Extension, West Shore Community College Rec Center, 3000 N. Stiles Road; (231) 845-3361;
• Mason County Treasurer’s Office, 304 E. Ludington Ave., No. 104, Ludington; (231) 843-8411;
• Mason-Lake Conservation District, 655 N. Scottville Road, Scottville; (231) 757-3707, ext. 3.