String-a-long community jam senior center, library
A String-a-Long Community Jam will be taking place each second and fourth Monday of the month from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S Rowe St. and on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Participants should bring their stringed instruments and join others for an acoustic music jam, including easy two-chord songs as well as intermediate-level playing. Lyrics and chords of well-known songs including country, folk, light rock, oldies, gospel and more will be provided. This jam’s goal is to provide musicians a chance to learn, share and enjoy playing music together in an informal and welcoming setting.
Ludington Senior Center plans trips
Three trips are being planned at the Ludington Senior Center. Plans are being finalized for a trip to New Orleans from Nov. 5-13. The cost is $879 and reservations can still be taken until Oct. 5.
Getting away from the snow and cold, another trip planned is for San Antonio from Feb. 18-26. Join others in exploring the River Walk, the Alamo, the missions, the LBJ Ranch, and much more. The cost of that nine-day trip is $845.
Finally, plans are underway to visit Alaska in August. For more information on any of these trips, call the senior center at (231) 845-6841 and ask for Barb, or stop in and pick up a brochure at 308 S Rowe St.
Medication take-back event Oct. 15 at fairgrounds
To help turn the tide of the opioid overdose epidemic in Michigan, the Leeward Initiative coalition is partnering with Michigan State Police, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the Ludington and Scottville police departments, West Michigan Community Mental Health, the Mason County Fairgrounds and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to host a drive-thru medication and sharps take-back event from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 at the fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington.
Community opioid and medication take-back events provide a safe process for disposing of unused medications while protecting communities, children, and the environment. Remove the risk from your home and bring your unused and expired medications and sharps to the Leeward Initiative’s medication take-back event.
Find more details about the event on Facebook by searching for “Medication disposal take back event” or through the Leeward Initiative’s webpage and events. Those planning on dropping off sharps are asked to have them secured in a plastic container such as a kitty litter container, sharps disposal box, laundry soap container or a gallon jug.
Contact Grace Richardson at grichardson@dhd10.org or (231) 316-8583 with any questions about the event.
For more information or to find other take back event locations throughout Michigan, visit http://michigan-open.org.
Humankind to host discussion on future of work
West Shore Community College’s Humankind series will host a discussion titled “The Past, Present and Future of Work” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. The discussion will be held via Zoom, bit.ly/humankindfall22, and is free and open to everyone.
“The Past, Present and Future of Work” is part of year six of Humankind, which is focused on the future of work. Representative topics for the series include remote work, “the great resignation,” shortening the work week, work/life balance, full-time versus part-time work, and the role of work in the meaning of life. This event will feature three WSCC employees speaking about the nature of work in American society: Mike Nagle, professor of history; Wendy Gradwohl Wells, talent pipeline coordinator; and Kellon Petzak, professor of information technology.
Nagle will take a historical approach to this topic and show how the nature of work in the United States was transformed during the late nineteenth century as the nation shifted away from an agrarian-based economy to become one focused on manufacturing. This change impacted family life, work patterns, and even the purchasing power of average Americans.
Wells will present from a psychological perspective and discuss how generational work values influence attitudes toward work, how organizations have responded in the past and present, and how they are likely to respond in the future.
Petzak will examine the current impact digital technology has on the workforce and its likely repercussions on future work. Specifically, this topic will explore the incorporation of automation, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence into many predominant industries in which most Americans are employed.
Humankind is WSCC’s arts and culture lecture series. The series consists of lectures, presentations, workshops, art exhibitions, film series and much more.
For more information about humankind, please visit westshore.edu or contact Dr. Sanderson at mwsanderson@westshore.edu or (231) 843-5937.