Line dance class now underway at LACA
Amy Christian will is now providing weekly line dance instruction and practice from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
This is a drop-in class; pre-registration is not available. The fee is $10 at the door, cash only. Visit www.ludingtonartcenter.org or call (231) 45-2787 for more information.
Ludington Writers group to bring guest author to library Nov. 3
Author Anne-Marie Oomen will present a reading from her forthcoming book, “As Long As I Know You: The Mom Book” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
The Ludington Writers group is sponsoring the free public event.
Oomen, a long-time friend of Ludington Writers, is a renowned author of nonfiction and poetry with local roots in Oceana County.
Hunters Dinner coming to Evergreen Church Nov. 14
The annual Hunters Dinner will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, in Branch Township.
The pick-up or drive-thru dinner will include barbecue chicken with all the fixings and homemade apple pie. The cost is $15 for adults or $7.50 for children 10 and younger.
Mitten Tree seeks participants
The Mitten Tree is seeking participants to help knit, crochet or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for children in Mason County.
The program is flexible and participants can choose their own pattern, size and colors.
Call co-chairs Suzanne Dietel, (517) 303-6030, or Norma Koeppe, (231) 843-4253 to volunteer, get free yarn and patterns, or to get more information about the program.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distribute them to children in need just before Christmas.
Donations can be placed in a bag with donors’ name, address, phone number and number of items donated and brought to the Salvation Army, 1101 S. Madison St., in Ludington. Salvation Army can be reached at (231) 843-3711 and its hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are appreciated.