Workshops scheduled to assist families with college preparations
October is College Month, and local schools are planning a series of events to assist students in completing the necessary paperwork to attend post-secondary education. The workshops are designed to help students and their families receive assistance from financial aid professionals and learn about paying for college.
This month, college representatives from across Michigan will meet with high school students across Mason County. Also, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) applications for 2022-23, as well as the Mason County Promise and Community Foundation scholarship applications launched for that year, launched on Oct. 1. Local families and students can take advantage of WSCC FAFSA workshops offered at their local schools.
On the following dates and times, high school seniors and their families can learn about paying for college and get support for preparing their FAFSA and scholarship applications from WSCC financial aid professionals:
• Ludington High School, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, Financial Aid informational event; and 8-11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, FAFSA and Promise workshop for students during school
• Mason County Central High School, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, financial aid informational event in the library; and 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, FAFSA completion event
• Mason County Eastern High School, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, FAFSA completion event; and Wednesday, Oct. 27, time TBD, ASM Tech/FAFSA completion event.
“We never stop learning. All post-secondary education is important — whether it be college, military, job training, certifications or apprenticeships,” stated Joan Vidak, counselor at Mason County Central High School.
Making a plan now doesn’t mean that a student needs to know exactly which career they want in order to go to college. Most job growth now is in careers that didn’t exist a decade ago. Employers currently have a high need for educated people with flexible skills. Some of the primary values of college attendance are that young people develop soft skills, broad knowledge, and social mobility as they pursue a credential. For many young people, college is what provides them with the aptitude and disposition to excel in the unknown job markets of the future.
“One of the beautiful things about college is that it helps expose us to possibilities we didn’t know existed: topics to study, careers to explore, talented people to learn from, new friends to meet,” said Anne Jacobson, West Shore Community College enrollment director.
High school students are most likely to complete a college credential if they go to college right after graduation.
Mason County College Access Network specialist and Promise Zone Director Jody Maloney encourages students and families to use this time during senior year to plan for a successful transition.
“The transition to college takes social, emotional, academic and financial preparation. We’ve got great schools for academic preparation, free college here locally through the Promise Scholarship, but financial and academic help is not enough,” Maloney said. “Family involvement and community support are required for students to succeed.”
For more information on these events, contact your local high school counseling office.
Mason County Democrats to meet Thursday
The next meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington. The County Executive Committee will meet first and the general membership meeting will follow at about 7:30 p.m.
Scottville Beekeepers to host Sweet Taste of Mason County Oct. 16
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host their Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Local beekeepers from all over Mason County will share a taste of their liquid gold, with more than a dozen different honey tasting stations. There will be info sessions with local beekeepers; supplies and demonstrations; and an observation hive with live bees. Honey will be available to purchase. The event will feature kids activities, too.
WSCC to host College Night Oct. 11
High school students, transfer students and the community are invited to attend West Shore Community College’s “College Night” event to be held on Monday, Oct. 11.
During this event, attendees will have an opportunity to speak with over 30 Michigan colleges and university representatives to gather information on their institute and learn about their academic program of interest. The College Night event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Recreation Center Gymnasium. Colleges in attendance will include Michigan State University, Ferris State University, Central Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Western Michigan University and Oakland University. Representatives from the military and West Shore Community College Financial Aid Office will also be present.
Currently enrolled West Shore students will have an opportunity to speak with the Michigan colleges and universities representatives from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Schoenherr Campus Center.
Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed by visiting https://forms.gle/ekSYEdavu7SgCgLG6.
For more information about this event, contact the admissions office at (231) 843-5503 or email admissions@westshore.edu.
Mitten Tree
seeks helpers
Church Women United of Mason County is asking for help from those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program. Volunteers knit, crochet or sew mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County. The program is flexible; knitters can choose their own pattern, size and color. The group gives free yarn to participants. Those who need yarn or would like to volunteer should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name and phone number on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.
LACA’s crEATivity Art Kits to include punch needle embroidery project
October’s crEATivity Art Kits are now available at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library, and they include a punch needle embroidery project.
Punch needle embroidery is a form of embroidery that’s also related to rug hooking. This technique goes back hundreds if not thousands of years, but it has remained popular and takes on looks from primitive to modern.
Each month LACA creates 200 free kits that are distributed through a partnership with the food club and the library. Limited kits are also available at LACA. Kits include detailed instruction for a project, some history about the art medium being used in the project, all of the supplies needed to complete the project and a single serving cup of applesauce.
“The crEATivity Art Kits are designed to get free art supplies and art education lessons into the hands of underserved children and adults in and around Mason County as LACA attempts to feed creativity throughout our community,” LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said.
LACA is a volunteer organization whose mission is to engage, inspire and strengthen its community through arts advocacy. The arts center’s goal is to foster a community where arts and culture bring people together, feed the creative spirit, and fuel community growth.
The arts play a valuable role in mental health and can help to boost confidence while also making people feel more engaged and resilient. In addition to these benefits, art engagement also alleviates anxiety, depression and stress.
LACA’s crEATivity Art Kits are made available to our community thanks in part to donations from the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, the Youth Advisory Committee of the Community Foundation for Mason County, the Great Lakes Energy People Fund, Women Who Care of Mason County, Indian Summer, Engine Creative LLC, the University of Michigan Stamps School of Art and Design, the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, the Lakeshore Food Club and the Mason County District Library.