Local candidates to speak in Manistee
On Sept. 15, the Mason County Republican Party will host a meeting of the candidates. The speakers will be Seth Pratt and Glenn Zaring, candidates for the Manistee City Council; Tom Berard; candidate for Onekama school board; and Brian Maue and Ruth Brauneck candidates for Manistee school board.
This is an opportunity to hear their views on some of the current issues of the day.
The meeting will be held in the banquet room at the Bungalow Inn, on U.S. 31 south of Manistee. The social hour and optional dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the presentation will follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the general public.
‘Pastels Fall Foliage’ workshop with Marie Marfia Sept. 27 at LACA
Marie Marfia’s “Pastels Fall Foliage” workshop will be held at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Registration is $40 for LACA members or $45 for non-members and includes all supplies. Visit www.ludingtonartscenter.org or call (231) 845-2787 to sign up.
Students will explore using soft pastels on a textured surface to create a brilliant fall color painting. Students may bring a photo reference or paint along with Marfia using one of her photos. Students may bring materials to use or may choose from a selection of provided materials.
Marfia is an artist who likes painting skeletons, portraits and landscapes. She works in soft pastels as well as other mediums. After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Kendall College of Art & Design in Grand Rapids, Marfia worked for the next 30 years as a graphic designer. In 2011, she discovered pastels and promptly fell in love with the medium. Now she paints nearly every day. Learn more about Marfia and her artwork at www.mariemarfia.com.
The arts center is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. In addition to art workshops and performances, LACA hosts a variety of free visual art exhibitions throughout the year. Exhibits are free and open to the public. LACA hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
New opportunities offered for family ministries at Sept. 26 meeting
The public is invited to the Oceana/Mason County Inmate and Family Ministries’ annual meeting set for Monday, Sept. 26 at the First Baptist Church of Hart. The featured speaker, the Rev. Bill Ryder, will highlight a new local organization forming to offer work opportunities, reentry housing, and counseling services to inmates released from local jails and state prison systems.
There will also be programs about how to reach families in Oceana and Mason counties through camp scholarships, Angel Tree support and outdoor worship services.
The meeting will end with the recognizing of active members and election of board members.
The effect of COVID-19 on Christian ministries has clarified the importance to be supporting of and aware of the needs of others. The ministries’ desire is to connect to and work with local churches and Christian affiliates toward common goals. Faith-based groups and churches in Oceana and Mason counties are encouraged to send a representative to this Sept. 26 meeting to learn about these new local opportunities.
There will be a 6 p.m. greeting followed by a catered meal at 6:30 p.m. The ministry program’s presentation will begin at 7 p.m. There is no cost for the meal, but a free-will offering will be accepted.
Reservations can be made by contacting Chaplain Jerry Thorne at jerrythorne@charter.net or at (231) 301-1788. Reservations must be made by Sept. 22.
AFFEW to hold invasive plant event Tuesday at Cartier park
A Few Friends for the Environment of the World (AFFEW) will be holding an invasive plant species pulling in Cartier Park on Tuesday. Participants will be pulling invasive barberry from 10 a.m. to noon.
AFFEW is conducting the event with the City of Ludington.
Wear a long-sleeved shirt and pants, along with closed-toe shoes. Gloves are recommended also. All are welcome. Participants will meet across from the dog park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.