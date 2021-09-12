Invasive species eradication Tuesday; International Beach Sweep Wednesday
On Tuesday from 10 a.m to noon AFFEW, the City of Ludington and North Country CISMA will be working to remove the invasive species oriental bittersweet from Cartier Park. Sign up at www.affew.org/mason-county-events. Participants will meet across from the dog park. Long pants, sleeves, and gloves are suggested.
AFFEW if also sponsoring the annual International Beach Sweep as part of the International Coastal Cleanup from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The clean-up requires that all the garbage to be tallied and sent to the Alliance for the Great Lakes for its database.
Meet at the south concession stand at Stearns Park beach. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided. Masks are required until the we disperses into smaller groups. Please observe social distancing protocols when in close proximity of others outside of your household.
For more information, visit www.affew.org/mason-county-events.
Matching grant available for Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, has been given a matching grant challenge from an anonymous donor, open through Sept. 18, for up to $2,000. The children’s farm organization provides touch therapy to people with special needs, and also offers animal maintenance programs. All donations are appreciated, as the children’s farm was not able to conduct its normal fundraising due to COVID-19.
Donations can be sent to Circle Rocking S. Children’s Farm Scarecrow Contest, 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. For more information, call (231) 462-3732 or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
Pentwater Lake Association to meet Sept. 20
The next meeting of the Pentwater Lake Association board of directors will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20. Public comments are invited. Those who wish to attend should email PlaPress2021@gmail.com for the meeting address.
Membership in the Pentwater Lake Association is open to all individuals interested in the lake, its natural resources and water quality. Members do not have to own lake property in order to join the nonprofit organization.
More details and past meeting minutes are available at www.pentwaterlakeassociation.com.