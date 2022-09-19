Fin & Feather Club to host CPL class Oct. 7-8
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will hold a CPL Class on Oct. 7 and 8 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The time on Oct. 7 is from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 8. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. Call Jim at (231) 907-8330 to register.
Roadwork on Sugar Grove, Millterton today, Tuesday
U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Millerton roads will be under construction today and Tuesday, according to a release from the Mason County Road Commission.
Work will start around 7:30 a.m. each day, weather permitting.
The existing driving lanes will be cold-milled and resurfaced with hot-mixed asphalt. The roadway will remain open to traffic, but traffic will be restricted to one lane using flag control.
Motorists should expect delays, construction signs and flag control will be placed on U.S. 31 between Sugar Grove and Fountain roads daily until the HMA resurfacing is completed.
The paving work is anticipated to take two days.
Senior center to hold kinship caregiver dinner
Area residents raising young relatives are invited to be honored at the Annual Kinship Care Recognition Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St. Those being honored are invited to bring their kids, who will be entertained after dinner by magician Gordon Russ, who will perform and even teach the kids some magic tricks. The adults will hear from guests speakers and have a chance to ask questions.
Guest speakers are Beth Lindley, from the Kinship Care Resource Center at MSU, and Barbara Nelson-Jandernoa of the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan. Beth Lindley, who also leads the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition, will talk about the the state-funded Kinship Navigator Program she operates to help people access resources, as well as other services.
Barb Nelson will have some exciting news about new support by the Area Agency on Aging for the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren/Kinship program at the Scottville Senior Center. The agency also supports county-wide homemaker, respite and medical transportation services for Mason County residents through the center.
“If you have opened your home and made the commitment to raise a grandchild or other young relative, you are exceptional,” said Bill Kerans, senior center director.
County and state elected officials have also been invited, as has Deb Frisbie of the Adoptive Family Support Network.
Parking and entry are at the rear of the senior center. Those planning to attend should call the center at (231) 757-4705 to let them know they’re coming.