NCCISMA launches video series on invasive species management
The North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (NCCISMA) has created a series of educational videos on how to control invasive species. Since improper treatment can make infestations worse, and spread the plant to new sites, it is important to do it right, from the beginning. Funding for the videos is provided by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, and was awarded by the U.S. Forest Service to the Mason-Lake Conservation District, acting as fiduciary for NCCISMA on this project. Each short video covers methods recommended to effectively control invasive plants, the tools needed for this work, and guidance on proper invasive species disposal.
Three videos are currently available for free viewing on the NCCISMA YouTube page. These short videos provide a lot of valuable instruction, but require only a short time commitment for the viewer, with each video running under 3 minutes. The first of these videos gives important practical guidance for the novice on safely handling herbicides. The second shares two simple techniques that property owners can use to effectively control Japanese knotweed on their land.
The most recent addition to the video lineup covers Oriental bittersweet. Both Japanese knotweed and Oriental bittersweet are notoriously difficult to control, and can cause significant damage to homes, foundations and landscaping. Now, prior to the winter frost, is the perfect time to perform control work on these species, and NCCISMA’s videos will empower property owners to get the job done right and with little expense.
More instructional videos on invasive species control are in development, including one on autumn olive and another on phragmites. NCCISMA is asking people subscribe to its YouTube channel to help reach their goal of 100 subscribers.
More information can be found at www.northcountryinvasives.org, or by contacting Vicki Sawicki at (231) 429-5072 or vicki.sawicki@macd.org.
Gun and knife show Sept. 26
Free Soil Community Schools Alumni Association is hosting a gun and knife show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 8480 N. Democrat St. in Free Soil.
The cost is $5 per person, $4 for veterans and seniors, and children 12 and younger can attend for free. There will be a 50/50 drawing and you don’t need to be present to win. Food and beverages will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Free Soil Area Senior Center.
For vendors, doors open at 7 a.m. Eight-foot tables are $20. To pre-register, call Gregg at (231) 464-5454.
Soup and Sweets fundraiser for local missions Oct. 2
The women’s group at Evergreen Covenant Church is having a fundraiser for local mission needs. There will be a Soup and Sweets supper on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., or while soup lasts. The soups include cheesy ham, chili and chicken vegetable. There will be a variety of desserts to choose from. The address is 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch. The cost is $6 per person; children 5 and younger can attend for free.
Divorce support group starting Oct. 5
A divorce support groups is starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Manistee United Methodist Church, 387 First St., Manistee. The mission of the group is to help those going through divorce or separation, and the loss and heartache associated with it.
For more information, call Kathi Lynn at (231) 920 2389. To sign up, call (231) 723-6219 or email office@manisteeumc.org.
American Legion Auxiliary craft show set for Nov. 6
The Auxiliary Unit 76 Auxiliary has scheduled its annual Craft and Vendor Show, which will take place Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.alaunit76ludington.us for more information and a registration form. The event is open to the public and will be held at the American Legion Post No. 76, 318 N. James St., in Ludington.