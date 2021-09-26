Scottville Beekeepers to host Sweet Taste of Mason County Oct. 16
The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host their Sweet Taste of Mason County event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Local beekeepers from all over Mason County will share a taste of their liquid gold, with more than a dozen different honey tasting stations. There will be info sessions with local beekeepers; supplies and demonstrations; and an observation hive with live bees.
Honey will be available to purchase. The event will feature kids activities, too.
The Sweet Taste of Mason County is free.
For more information, email ifneedbee10@gmail.com or visit www.scottvillebeekeepers.org.
Fin & Feather Club to hold CPL class Oct. 1-2
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding a concealed pistol license (CPL) class on Oct. 1 and 2 at the clubhouse, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville. You must register to take the class. The class will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and all day on Oct. 2.
The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members.
Call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
If there is enough interest, there might be a CPL Class in November.
Library to celebrate Banned Books Week
Banned Books Week, Sept. 26-Oct. 2, is an annual event celebrating the freedom to read. Mason County District Library will have book displays and lists featuring titles frequently challenged by censorship attempts. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.” Sharing our stories brings us together. Open minds and open hearts can bridge barriers created by our differences. Librarians, authors, publishers, booksellers, journalists and booklovers across the country are united in the effort to provide free access to books and ideas, even unpopular ones.
For more information, visit www.mcdlibrary.org.
AFFEW to host invasive species eradication Tuesday
AFFEW is holding an invasive plant species eradication in Cartier Park on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to eliminate oriental bittersweet. Gloves and clippers are optional. It is helpful to sign up ahead of time, but not mandatory. Participants will meet across from the dog park.
AFFEW will also host an Invasive Plant Species Tour in Cartier Park from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 12. Dave Dister will highlight the invasive plants in the park along with sharing best methods for eradicating them. Meet across from the dog park.
For more information, visit www.affew.org.
Mitten Tree seeks helpers
Church Women United of Mason County is asking for help from those who would like to participate in the Mitten Tree program. Volunteers knit, crochet or sew mittens, hats or scarves for the needy children of Mason County. The program is flexible; knitters can choose their own pattern, size and color. The group gives free yarn to participants. Those who need yarn or would like to volunteer should contact co-chairs Suzanne Dietel at (517) 303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at (231) 843-4253.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves throughout the year and distributes them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name and phone number on it, bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington and let them know the items are for the Mitten Tree. The Salvation Army is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and can be reached at (231) 843-3711.
All donations of mittens, hats and scarves are greatly appreciated.