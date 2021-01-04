Riverton Twp. Board cancels today’s meeting
The Riverton Township Board is canceling its meeting originally scheduled for today. The next scheduled meeting is at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1.
January Eden Township meeting canceled
The Eden Township meeting scheduled for Jan. 19, has been canceled.
Eden Township Clerk Julie Van Dyke stated that the reasons for the cancellation include a lack of business for the township board to consider. The next scheduled bimonthly meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 23, 2021.