‘LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays’ to premier Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon
This holiday season the Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will be giving back to its community by releasing a pair of holiday performances each Saturday (Nov. 26 through Dec. 18) during “LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays.”
“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” hosted by LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner, will feature performances by Third Coast Swing, Bradford Loomis, Brian Oberlin, Fremont John & Brielle Ashton, the Baldwin Elementary School Bell Choir, Evan Allen, Babe Ruthless and a story from Sean & Kali Gilbert this holiday season.
Each installment of “LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays” will be released at noon each Saturdays online at www.ludingtonartscenter.org, the LACA Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LudingtonArtsCenter) and the LACA YouTube page (https://www.youtube.com/user/ludingtonartscenter).
Community members who would like to show their support for “LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays” are asked to make a donation online at https://ludingtonartscenter.square.site/donate.
Online bidding for LACA’s Festival of Wreaths fundraiser begins today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts’ (LACA) 2021 Festival of Wreaths online silent auction fundraiser begins open bidding at 11 a.m., today
Seventeen area artists created 24 holiday themed wreaths that the art center will sell during this year’s online silent auction fundraiser.
Wreaths were created by Jennifer Bacon, Deb Borema, Rebekah Bramer, Loren Brenowitz, Shanon Edgar, Ann Genson, Meredith Hanson, Ann Kivela, Tami Ledger, Denies Ottinger, Patti Otto, Sheila Preston, Marion Riedl, Joan Riise, Mary VanArsdale, Donnette Vogt and Jean White.
The wreaths will be on display in LACA’s Performance Hall Lobby Gallery Friday through Wednesday, Dec. 8; however, all bidding will take place online Wreaths can be viewed and bids can be place online at http://laca.betterworld.org/auctions/2021-laca-festival-wreaths.
Bidding on all of the wreaths starts at just $20. After a bidder places their bid, they will be notified via e-mail if they are out bid on an item. Bidders will also the option of setting a maximum bid for an item and the auction site will raise their bid $1 each time they are out bid.
The winning bidders will be contacted shortly after the close of the silent auction and wreaths must be picked up at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington between Dec. 9 and Dec. 17 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
LACA’s ‘Art of Giving’ Holiday Artist Market opens today
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) will host its first ever ‘Art of Giving’ Holiday Artist Market this holiday season.
The “Art of Giving” Holiday Artist Market allows area artists an opportunity to display their artwork to community members looking for unique, locally made gifts. The holiday artist market will be open during LACA business hours (Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) beginning today through Friday, Dec. 17.
The holiday artist market features artwork from Justin David Gustafson, Karen Antrim, Lynn Bouwkamp, Scott Fredrickson, Frank Galante, Mike Coleman, Rachel Feinberg, Paula DeGregorio, Marion Riedl, the Knittin @ the Mitten group, Ruthann Eilers, Karen Nielsen, Lynn Haslam, Steve Begnoche, Ellen Niemann, Mary Case, Brian Kainulainen, Linda Sandow, Tim Marsh, Denise Ottinger and Dan Blackstone.
Throughout the holiday shopping season LACA plans to educate our community about the advantages of purchasing locally made art. Buying and giving art shows thoughtfulness. It shows you cared enough to not buy the same mass-produced stuff anyone can buy. Giving art demonstrates real meaningful support for the arts.
If you think the arts are important to human culture, then put your money where your mouth is and buy art from local artists. Buying art from local artists also helps their small business and your local economy thrive.