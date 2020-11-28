LACA’s Annual Home for the Holidays to be shown virtually
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts (LACA) presents the sixth annual We’ll Be Home for the Holidays concert, for the first time in a fully virtual format.
The event is hosted by Sean and Kali Gilbert. This year’s event will feature performances by Edgar Struble, Taylor Makowicki, Carlos Adan Ortega, Brian Oberlin, Fremont John, Brielle Ashton, Ed Santarelli and more. Plus, there will be a special reading from the Mason County District Library.
Home for the Holidays is free to the public thanks to sponsorships from Stubbs Painting Services, Jamesport Brewing Company, Executive Wealth Management, Safety Decals, Jac Russell — REALTOR Greenridge Realty Ludington, West Shore Bank, Synergy Broadcast Group, Point of Healing Acupuncture, Todd and Brad Reed Photography, Katie Pro Video, an anonymous donor in recognition of the Rotary Club of Ludington and many of LACA’s valued members.
The special program will premiere at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 11on www.youtube.com/ludingtonartscenter, 97.7 FM and 98.7 FM and public access Channel 190.
LACA announces Workshops in a Box
Due to the most recent MDHHS order restricting indoor gatherings, the Ludington Area Center for the Arts had to cancel a number of upcoming workshops planned for the next few weeks.
In an effort to keep the creative spirit going, LACA and its workshop instructors will be offering a number of “Workshops in a Box” — boxes that contain the necessary supplies for people to still take part in the workshop individually.
To get things rolling, LACA will be offering its previously scheduled Santa’s Workshop and the Ceramic Holiday Ornament Workshops as box workshops.
In addition to the holiday-themed boxes LACA will also be offering a collage box from Linda Sandow; a clay-mug box, clay-vase box and an EZ-mug box from Mary Case; and a chaotic fish box from Mike Coleman.
Each box includes all of the materials and many of the supplies needed to complete the project, as well as written instructions and a link to an online tutorial.
The pottery-themed projects will need to be returned to be fired. Students will be notified when the final piece is ready for pick up.
Students purchasing Coleman’s chaotic fish box will receive access to a short video with instructions to prep your board and log-in information for a live virtual workshop taking place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16. During the online workshop students will receive instructions from Coleman and will also be able to interact and ask questions.
Boxes cost between $15 and $50 depending on the project. Online orders can be made at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/workshops.
Boxes are typically available for pick-up three days after purchase at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Ramsdell partners with artists for sculpture
MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts partnered with artists Tyler and Ashley Voorhees of Glenn to present The Lamplighter, a sculpture will be on display beginning Friday, Dec. 4, next to the Christmas tree in downtown Manistee.
The Lamplighter is an interactive sculpture for people to enjoy safely and yet, encourage togetherness.
The Lamplighter sculpture is constructed with dozens of antiquated tools and man-made artifacts in a grand gesture to this humble worker of the past.
The Lamplighter sculpture was originally scheduled to be debuted at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. After that event was canceled, the Voorhees duo searched out a new venue to unveil the sculpture.
The exhibition will run from Dec. 4 to Jan. 4, 2021. This sculpture is supported by patrons of the arts Arts Midwest, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, The City of Manistee, and presented by the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts.