FiveCAP senior food distribution date change to Oct. 28
SCOTTVILLE — FiveCAP, Inc. will be distributing the Commodity Supplemental Food Program boxes to income-eligible senior citizens on Wednesday, Oct. 28 (changed from Oct. 14) in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.
This program is designed to supplement the diets of low-income seniors, 60 and older, a demographic that is often forced to make difficult choices when it comes to spending their fixed income. Good nutrition sometimes takes a backseat to other expenses like utilities and medications.
“Historically, poverty has disproportionately affected our older population,” stated FiveCAP Executive Director Mary Trucks in a press release. “At the same time that people are aging out of jobs, they are developing costly health care needs. So as their income decreases, their cost of living goes up.
“CSFP is one of many programs that is helping to make up this difference. Seniors are often forced to choose between essential costs and too often, good, nutritious food is sacrificed so they can afford their medications or pay their utility bills. These boxes provide some of the staples from each food group, and help seniors stretch their grocery budget.”
The boxes always include items such as canned fruits, vegetables and meat, cheese, pasta, beans and juice.
CSFP is open to seniors age 60 and older whose household income is at or below 130 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines, which is $16,588 for a single-person household and increases by $5,824 for each additional person residing in the home. Participants must be enrolled in the program or apply in advance with their county FiveCAP office.
For Mason County, distribution will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at FiveCAP’s Johnson Road warehouse in Scottville. For more information or to apply, call the FiveCAP office in Scottville at (231) 757-3785.
LHS yearbooks to be distributed Oct. 30
Preordered 2019-2020 Ludington High School yearbooks will be distributed on Friday, Oct. 30. Current in-person students will be able to pick up their yearbooks during both lunch hours that day. Current online students and 2020 LHS graduates may pick up their yearbooks in the Peterson Auditorium parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. Books that are not picked up that day will be available the following week by contacting the LHS office. Extra copies, if available, will also be available at that time.
Only the student, a sibling, or a parent may pick up a yearbook. All others require special permission. For more information, contact yearbook@lasd.net or call (231) 845-7303 ext. 5332.
Fin & Feather Club to offer CPL class in November
The Fin & Feather Club will be offering one more CPL Class on the evening of Friday, Nov 6 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day Saturday, Nov. 7. There will be a limit enrollment for the class, and enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis. This will be a first come enrollment. To register, call Jim Glover at (231) 907-8330. The cost of the class is $100 for
non-club members and $50 for members.
Tickets remain for LACA’s Oct. 13 Courtyard Concerts with Taylor Makowicki
Some tickets are still available for Taylor Makowicki's Courtyard Concert performance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
The concert is set for Oct. 13.
Because of cooler temperatures, the concert will be held in LACA's performance hall, but social distancing and face masks are still required and seating is limited to 20 people.
Makowicki will perform two 40-minute concerts, one at 7 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are available to purchase in person at the LACA gift Shop, by calling (231) 845-2787, or online by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/courtyard-concerts.
Upcoming Courtyard Concerts include Greg Kjolhede on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and Nathanial White and Noah Cameron Tuesday, Oct. 27. The concert series will take a break for election night, Nov. 3 and will resume Nov. 10