Habitat to hold virtual Lunch & Learn workshops Wednesdays
Habitat for Humanity of Mason County’s next virtual Lunch & Learn workshop is from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, with loans as the focus. Home-buying will be discussed on Wednesday, Oct. 28. To register, visit www.masoncountyhabitat.org/financial-empowerment. The workshops are free thanks to sponsor TCF Bank.
Library announces unlimited access to children’s ebooks
Mason County District Library announced unlimited access to its Tumblebooks Library, featuring ebooks for children. The books are easy to use, and feature unlimited access from home. Everyone can read as many books as they want, when they want, on any device. There are no check-outs, holds or bulky downloads. Books are available instantly. Wifi or streaming data is needed to use Tumblebooks.
Tumblebooks are animated, talking picture-books that teach kids the joy of reading. They’re created by taking existing picture-books, adding animation, sound, music and narration to produce an electronic picture book. Tumblebooks Library also includes National Geographic videos and games.
Chapter books and read-alongs are also available. They are chapter books for older elementary readers. While there are no animations, the ebooks are narrated.
The graphic novels collection has titles for all ages and reading levels, with multiple genres and topics. They also feature gorgeous artwork and well-known characters.
Puzzles and games accompany each book and reinforce concepts from the books, allowing for a fun and educational learning experience.
To see the Mason County District Library Tumblebooks collection, visit www.mcdlibrary.org, go to “Kids,” find “Tumblebooks” and start reading.
Children’s farm hosts October coloring contest
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm is hosting its October coloring contest for seniors and people with special needs of all ages. The theme for the month is Halloween.
Ribbons will be awarded to the top three art pieces in each group. Include your name, full address, age and if you are special needs, write “s.p.” on the picture or envelope.
Drawings can be mailed to Circle Rocking S Children’s Fam Inc., 5487 Tuttle Road, Free Soil, MI 49411. The deadline is Oct. 31 for judging. Ribbons will be mailed after the due date.
The contest is free to enter, and participants can include as many entries as they'd like. Pictures will not be returned. They will be hung in the barn for visitors to see.
For more information, call (231) 462-3732, email circlerockingsfarm@att.net or visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.