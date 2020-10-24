LACA to host pair of holiday workshops
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington, is currently registering students for a pair of holiday workshops taught by artist Mary Case in the art center’s pottery studio.
A Ceramic Candle Holder Workshop is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m. During this two class workshop, students will create a one-of-a-kind special keepsake or gift.
Students will create their candle holder during the first class on Oct. 28 and will glaze the platter during the second class on Nov. 11.
Projects will be available for pickup at LACA the week of Nov. 24.
The cost of the workshop is $35 for LACA members and $40 for non-members. All materials included.
Get in the holiday spirit during LACA’s Ceramic Holiday Ornament Workshop beginning Wednesday, Nov. 18.
During this two class workshop, students will learn to make a variety of ornaments. Students will create their ornaments during the first class on Nov. 18 and will then glaze them during the second class on Dec. 2.
Projects will be available for pickup at LACA the week of Dec. 9.
The cost of the workshop is $25 for LACA members and $35 for non-members. All materials included.
No experience is required for either workshop, and assistance and idea help will be provided.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each workshop is limited to eight people and face masks must be worn at all times. Pre-registration is required.
Register online at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/pottery or by calling (231) 845-2787.
Lake County launches new effort to expand broadband access for all county residents
The Lake County Broadband Committee has launched a new initiative to expand and improve high-speed Internet access for all county residents, businesses, schools, healthcare facilities and community organizations.
The Lake County Broadband team is working in partnership with national nonprofit Connected Nation, which has a mission to improve lives by identifying innovative solutions for expanding access, adoption and use of broadband and its related technologies to all people.
The committee is using C.N.’s Connected Community Engagement Program to develop update the 2015 Lake County Technology Action Plan.
As part of this effort, and to ensure a plan that accurately reflects the need across the area, the committee is asking every individual, business and community organization in the county to take 10 minutes to fill out an access survey at www.2020lakecounty.com.
Data from the survey will help identify areas without internet access and areas that need improved service, while developing immediate and long-term solutions for expanding that access.
COVID-19 has made it clear that everyone must be equipped with tools needed to work, communicate and access education and healthcare services remotely using the internet.
The Connected Nation program has developed Technology Action Plans for more than 350 communities, counties and regions across the country.