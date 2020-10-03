League of Women Voters presents virtual sheriff interviews
The League of Women Voters of Manistee County recently held a virtual candidate interview with the three candidates for Manistee County Sheriff — Ken Falk, Brian Gutowski and Doug Topolski. This interview session is available at www.facebook.com/lwvmanisteecounty or by searching for “League of Women Voters, Manistee County” on Facebook and scrolling down to the Sept. 21 event.
The interview is also available on the league’s www.vote411.org website under “Candidate Debate Videos.”
Mitten Tree continuing this winter
Mitten Tree co-chairs Judy Hill and Norma Koeppe stated that the Church Women United will continue to do the Mitten Tree this winter. The group will collect mittens, hats and scarves for needy children in Mason County. The pair said the method of collecting the items might be different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
For those who need yarn or more information, contact Koeppe at 843-4253.
College admissions Q&A sessions offered during October
October is College Month, and to celebrate, the Mason County College Access Network and the Mason County Promise are offering a series of college admissions and scholarship Q&A sessions. Each Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 4 p.m. during October, Mason College Access Network will host a 30-minute virtual Q&A session with a Michigan college, university or scholarship program. The program kicks off on Oct. 1 with a presentation from West Shore Community College, and continues through the end of the month.
Following WSCC’s presentation will be a Financial Aid 101 session, covering FAFSA and TIP on Oct. 6, with Michigan Student Aid’s Deanna Hudson. Local highlights to this program include a presentation from Community Foundation for Mason County directors about scholarships for local students on Oct. 20, and the Mason County Promise Scholarship information session on Oct. 21.
Participating colleges include Michigan Tech, Western Michigan, Ferris State, Grand Valley State, Saginaw Valley State, Central Michigan, Muskegon Community College and Baker College. All sessions are free and open to high-school seniors and their families in Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties. Each session is offered via Zoom, with internet or phone access, at 4 p.m. The full schedule is available with a sign-up link on Mason County College Access Network and the Mason County Promise Zone social media pages, or at www.masoncountycan.org.
St. Joseph’s to host Polka Mass and Polish dinner
There will be a Polka Mass 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Parish, 2380 W. Jackson Road in Hart. Seating for Mass is limited and face coverings are required.
Following the mass, from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m., there will be a drive-thru Polish dinner catered by Stevie Tejchma.
Dinner tickets can be purchased in advance at www.stjosephweare.org or at the parish office. Presale tickets are $12 per dinner, and tickets at the door are $15. For more information, call (231) 873-5776.
There will also be a handcrafted hunting knife raffle on Nov. 8.