Shagway Arts Barn to hold Halloween event
Shagway Arts Barn, at 5949 Shagway Road, is hosting a small, informal trick-or-treating event from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The event is geared towards kids, and there will be games outside and finger-foods inside the barn.
The public is invited to attend. People can dress up, and feel free to bring their dogs.
Attendance is free. For more information, call (231) 970-0222.
Mason County Democrats to meet, convention is Nov. 17
There will be a general membership meeting for the Mason County Democratic Part via Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. A link will be sent to party members.
The Mason County Democratic Party will also host its convention via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. All Democratic Party members are invited. A link will be sent to all state party members.
Library to host virtual performance from Troy Graham Nov. 7
The public is invited to a free virtual concert by Michigan folk singer Troy Graham at the Mason County District Library Facebook page at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Graham, aka “Great Lakes Graham,” is a folk singer-songwriter from Marquette. He has toured extensively — regionally and as far south as Kansas — sharing both original and traditional old-time, folk, and gospel tunes. From libraries, to coffee shops and big festivals, his songs help awaken a time once lost and help remind us to all sing along.
Everest Athleisure plans music, craft workshop events
On Friday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. there will be live music at Everest Athleisure, 103 E Ludington Ave. in Ludington, with free admission.
On Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11 a.m., there will be a craft workshop during which Up North Garden Center will provide guidance on making a fall floral arrangement. Each participant will leave with a lush arrangement of their own creation, the experience needed to create more beautiful arrangements at home and a $5 off coupon to use at Everest. The cost of the workshop is $30 per person. Reservations are due by Nov. 6, and seats are limited.