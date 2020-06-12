CMH board to meet Tuesday via Zoom
The West Michigan Community Mental Health governing board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home executive order, the West Michigan CMH governing board meeting will be held via Zoom. The meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6787889121?pwd=dFFuOXl6V1hyYy81OWtHdUxIYVY3UT09.
The meeting ID is 678 788 9121 and the passcode is 8290. To join by telephone, call (312) 626-6799. The conference code is 6787889121. The meeting is open to the public. For assistance accessing the meeting, contact Kim Goodrich at (231) 843-5401.
Mason County GOP meeting rescheduled
The Mason County GOP’s meeting on Thursday was canceled due to the weather. It has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 at the Mason County Airport in the conference room.
Library curbside pickup to begin Monday
Curbside service at the Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville will begin June 15. Other services will begin as soon as safety permits. To take advantage of curbside service, make requests through our online catalog at www.masoncounty.lib.mi.us. Only requests made through the online catalog will be accepted. Right now there is a limit of six items.
After requests are made, library staff will notify you when your items are ready for pickup. When you arrive at the library, please park in one of the designated curbside delivery parking spots. Then call (231) 843-8465 in Ludington, (231) 757-2588 in Scottville, or text the library’s messaging service (231) 244-1128. Library staff will then deliver your items to your car. Open hours for curbside delivery are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional hours will be added at a later time.