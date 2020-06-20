Free COVID-19 testing in Manistee June 25-26
District Health Department No. 10 is offering free drive-through community testing for COVID-19 on Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, in Manistee. In collaboration with the National Guard, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), local law enforcement and emergency management, and Manistee Area Public Schools, testing information is at Manistee High School, 525 12th St., Manistee, from 3 to 7 p.m. June 25 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26.
Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to be tested for COVID-19
Please bring picture ID. Testing is on a first come, first served basis and is open to all surrounding counties. Not limited to symptomatic individuals. Testing is to determine current COVID-19 status, antibody testing will not be offered. Testing is nasopharyngeal swab (long cotton-tipped swab inserted in nose)
Test results will take 7-9 days. You will receive instructions for logging in to BioReference Laboratories Patient Portal to obtain results. You will only be contacted by the health department if your results are positive for COVID-19.
Library to host virtual Summerween event Monday
The Mason County District Library locations in Ludington and Scottville invite children of all ages to a Summerween event at 1 p.m. Monday on Facebook. Wear your favorite costume for summer Halloween, share photos of your costumes and crafts in the comments and have a spooky fun time. Visit the Mason County District Library Facebook page or www.mcdlibrary.org for information about this event and others.
MDOT projects to start Monday in region
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced two road projects in neighboring counties that will start in the coming days.
MDOT announced M-22 will be resurfaced from U.S. 31 to 8 Mile Road in Manistee County. The project, which costs $1.5 million for the 6.8-mile stretch, is expected to start Monday and conclude July 18.
MDOT stated M-115 will be resurfaced from U.S. 31 to South Pioneer Road in Benzie County. The project, which costs $1.7 million for the 8-mile stretch, is also scheduled to start Monday and will conclude Aug. 8.