Old Kirke Museum to present Paws with a Cause speaker July 2
The Old Kirke Museum will present Paws with a Cause speaker Eilese Tilman, the initial program of its First Person Stories and Songs at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at the Old Kirke Museum, 300 Walnut St., Manistee.
As nurse and lifelong animal lover, Tilman has always looked for ways to help others through animals.
People coming to hear Tilman and meet some of her canine friends will be asked to wear face masks inside the Old Kirke and maintain social distancing at all times. Seating will be limited, and before and after Tilman’s program. On view in the lower level exhibit space will be Hats off to the Ladies, an exhibit celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage featuring accomplished Manistee Women and the hats they wore and the extraordinary Madsen Lumbering Dioramas.
Ludington State Park cancels guest presenter series, makes other announcements
The Friends of Ludington State Park has canceled all of this summer’s guest presenter series because of the difficulty of keeping everyone safe. Those funds will be used for the 2021 series.
Until further notice, all interpretive programming is either canceled or not being scheduled. Recreational weekly programs normally scheduled like archery and fishing are not also canceled.
The Lake Michigan Beach House is open but exhibits are fewer this summer to limit large groups building up around them.
Tubing on the river is discouraged due to the high water levels which can cause dangerous strong currents and not much room between the water’s surface and bottom of bridges.
The Big Sable Point Lighthouse is open but days and hours of operation are limited. Additionally, climbing the tower is not allowed this summer, and there will be no bus days to the lighthouse this summer. Check with Rachel Bendele or Peter Manting for more up to date information.