Fin & Feather Club June meeting canceled
The Fin & Feather Club’s meeting, previously scheduled for June 10, has been canceled despite the lifting of the stay at home order. The club has decided to keep the meeting canceled for the safety of members. The next meeting is scheduled for July 8.
North James Street home selected for Garden of the Month
Judy Olsen’s home at 713 N. James St. has been selected by the Garden Club as the June Garden of the Month. Look for the Garden Club sign in her front yard. The front yard includes a garden seat, statue and a variety of perennials and potted annuals along with a wheelbarrow fairy garden in the side yard. The backyard features several small garden vignettes including Lupine, Hostas, Bleeding Heart and a beautiful bed of multicolored Iris in full bloom. Drive the alley between James and Rath to view the special backyard gardens.