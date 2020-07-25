MDOT to begin work on M-55 Monday
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will start a reconstruction project on M-55 near Manistee. MDOT is investing nearly $3.5 million to rebuild 7.6 miles of M-55 from east of Claybank Road to Udell Hills Road in Manistee County. The project also includes new concrete curb and gutters.
This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators; one lane will be open in each direction at night. At times, traffic will be maintained on a gravel surface.
During the project, new pavement markings and rumble strips will be installed.
The work is expected to be completed Sept. 19.
Roadwork to continue through week
Highway Maintenance Construction from Romulus Michigan will be chip sealing various county roads through Friday, July 31. Tar and chip seal stone will be placed on the roadways. A black fog seal will be placed on the chip seal stone about two weeks later.
Maintenance Construction Co. from Romulus stated work would start Friday in Summit Township and will chip seal the following roads on the subsequent days.
• Monday through Wednesday, Summit and Pere Marquette townships: P.M. Highway from Washington Avenue north 6.7 miles to U.S. 31 (north of Chauvez road)
• Wednesday through Friday, Hamlin Township, Village of Fountain: Jebavy Drive from Angling Road south 1.3 miles (north of Fisher); Dewey Road from Stern Road west to end; Jagger Road from Jebavy Drive east to end; Stern Road from Dewey north to Sixth Street; Bayou Street from Lakeshore Drive to 11th Street; and Fountain, Pine, Main, Foster, Wealthy, Williams and Poplar roads
The roadways will remain open to traffic, but it is advised to take alternate routes if possible. Expect delays, use caution and allow additional time when traveling the above roads.