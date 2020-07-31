Mason County Democrats to meet Aug. 6
The next general membership meeting of the Mason County Democratic Party will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at Sutton’s Landing.
Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing.
A Zoom link will be provided to members to attend the meeting remotely.
The Mason County Democratic Party will also host its cookie convention at noon Saturday, Aug. 15. outdoors at a member’s home. Masks and social distancing are also required for this event, and a Zoom link will be sent for people attending remotely.
For more information about either event, contact Ed Miller at 757-3729.
Old Kirke Museum to present ‘Jung’s Story and Our Story’ Aug. 6
The Old Kirke Museum will present “Jung’s Story and Our Story” by Donovan Reynolds by Donovan Reynolds Thursday, Aug. 6, as part of its First-person Stories and Songs series, which runs through August.
Donovan Reynolds spent 50 years in broadcasting as a reporter, producer and administrator, reporting on the trial of Patty Hearst, the Milk-Moscone murders and interviewing notable figures such as Andy Warhol and Allen Ginsberg. Reynolds’ talk, “Jung’s Story and Our Story,” explores the theories of C.G. Jung, who was influential figure in psychoanalysis and philosophy. Reynolds’ talk will outline some of the major events in Jung’s life and relate them to his theory of the stages of human development.
Attendees of the talk will be asked to wear face masks inside the Old Kirke and maintain social distancing at all times. Seating will be limited.
Mike Lenich and 80 Cows to perform
Mike Lenich will be performing with 80 Cows from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in a socially distant outdoor show at Legacy Plaza, 100 N. James St., Ludington.
Blood drive set for Aug. 6 in Pentwater
The American Red Cross will conduct a blood drive from noon to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6 at VFW Post 6017, 8440 N. U.S. 31 in Pentwater. Area residents and summer visitors are welcome. The Pentwater Service Club is providing volunteer staff support in memory of one of its former members, the late Bill Duncan.