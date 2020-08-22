Save the Post Office rally today in Ludington
The Indivisible team in Ludington is initiating a rally at the Ludington Post Office at 10 a.m. today. Participants will line the public sidewalk to the west and east of the entrance to the building, observing social distancing guidelines unless with members of the same household, wearing masks and carrying signs to show support for the U.S. Postal Service. Organizers say there will be no effort to interfere with consumer entry or staff functioning. The purpose is to show support and to demand that Congress ensure proper USPS funding.
The rally will be in concert with a nationwide action sponsored by several progressive organizations. Visit www.act.moveon.org/survey/save-the-post-office-from-trump for more information about national efforts.
Garden Walking Tour to benefit COVE Aug. 29
Dan Mahynski and Kathy Fahlsing are hosting a Garden Walking Tour to benefit COVE from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at 4850 S. Brye Road.
Live music will be provided from the deck of the home by The Road Less Traveled. Drinks and snacks will be provided. A suggested donation is $20.
Social distancing will be expected and masks are required if you will be close to others. Handmade masks will be available to be bought, and there will be a contest to win one of them.
For more information, call 845-7558.
Democrats cancel annual corn roast
The Mason County Democrats decided to cancel their annual Corn Roast, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sutton’s Landing.
For more information, contact Ed Miller, party chair, at (231) 757-3729.
Hart Knights of Columbus hosting chicken dinner
The Hart Knights of Columbus Council 2199 will be celebrating its 100th anniversary and the Feast Day of St. Gregory with a chicken dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 Peach St. in Hart.
Mason County Democrats set meetings
The Mason County Democratic Party Executive Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 outside at the home of Chris and Dave Fonnesbeck. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.
The next general membership meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Sutton’s Landing. Masks and social distancing are required, and a Zoom link will be provided to members prior to the meeting.